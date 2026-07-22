Lexus ES vs Mercedes CLA, an electric luxury sedan comparison from Edmunds

The Lexus ES and Mercedes-Benz CLA are two luxury sedans you might be familiar with. The ES is Lexus' comfort-oriented midsize sedan, while the CLA is a relatively affordable entry point to getting a new Mercedes. Notably, both are redesigned for 2026 and come in both gas-powered and fully electric versions. These new EVs represent the latest in electric technology and are significantly less expensive than other luxury EVs. But which one should you choose? Edmunds' auto experts compared them to find out.

Space and comfort

The choice is clear if interior space is a priority. The ES is not only larger than the CLA; it’s also longer and taller than relatively big electric sedans like the BMW i5 and Lucid Air. That space allows for a massive amount of rear legroom. You can even get reclining rear seats with adjustable footrests if you want. The ES also has a larger trunk.

You’ll also prefer the ES if you want a cushy ride. It glides more smoothly over bumps and ruts in the road than the CLA does. Edmunds drivers found the CLA’s front seats to be a little more comfortable than those in the ES, but overall the ES is the literal and figurative big winner here.

Winner: Lexus ES

Range and charging

The CLA 250+, which has a single electric motor, gets an EPA-estimated 374 miles of range on a single charge. It traveled a whopping 434 miles in its Edmunds’ real-world testing. The dual-motor all-wheel-drive CLA 350 has an EPA-estimated range of 312 miles, and it went an outstanding 385 miles in Edmunds’ testing.

The Lexus ES is also available in two models of differing performance and range. The single-motor ES 350e gets an EPA-estimated range of up to 307 miles. The dual-motor all-wheel-drive ES 500e has an estimated range of up to 276 miles. Edmunds’ testing of an ES 350e basically matched its EPA estimates.

Charging is a similar situation. DC fast-charging capability for the Lexus tops out at 150 kW, whereas the CLA can accept twice as much power as long as you’re connected to an appropriate fast-charging station. In Edmunds’ testing, the ES needed 13 minutes to add 100 miles of range, while the CLA needed just seven minutes.

Winner: Mercedes CLA

Performance and driving

While the Mercedes’ compact dimensions and sportier tuning hurt it in the space and comfort category above, they become a benefit here. The ES is pleasant to drive and composed around turns, but the CLA is far more engaging and feels more like a sport sedan.

The 221-horsepower ES 350e is also slow by electric sedan standards. In Edmunds’ testing, it needed 7.6 seconds to get from zero to 60 mph. The ES 500e is more powerful, but you’ll still like the CLA more if you want quick acceleration. Edmunds tested the CLA 350 and found that it could get 60 mph in just 4.5 seconds.

Winner: Mercedes CLA

In-car technology

While our results thus far have been quite clear, this category is more likely to come down to personal preference. At first glance, the Mercedes may seem to have a landslide advantage. The entire dashboard is basically one gigantic screen housing. The touchscreen graphics are beautiful and responses are lightning quick.

It can certainly be overwhelming, though — both from a usability and visual standpoint. Those who are less technically inclined may prefer the relative simplicity provided by the ES, which, to be fair, features the latest Lexus infotainment system. It’s not as flashy as the Mercedes setup, but it’s also easy to use and hard to fault.

Winner: Mercedes CLA

Price and value

The Lexus ES and Mercedes CLA are very similarly priced — even their more powerful dual-motor versions align. By electric luxury vehicle standards, they’re surprisingly affordable. The electric 2026 Lexus ES 350e starts at $48,895, including destination fees, while the electric 2027 CLA starts at $49,400.

Ultimately, it comes down to where you see the most value. The ES is much bigger and comes with a few more standard features, such as ventilated seats and a wireless phone charger. For most shoppers, that probably means the ES is the better value. Still, the CLA has superior electric vehicle specs, and not just in comparison to the ES. Its tech, styling and driving experience are pretty compelling too.

Winner: Lexus ES

Edmunds says

Both of these electric luxury sedans received high ratings from Edmunds, but it’s the Mercedes that ultimately comes out on top with an Excellent score versus the Lexus’ Very Good. The overwhelming strength of its range, charging, and driving experience scores ultimately tipped the scales.

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This story was provided to The Associated Press by the automotive website Edmunds. James Riswick is a contributor at Edmunds.

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