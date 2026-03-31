Jury can't reach verdict in corruption trial of 2 ex-FirstEnergy executives in $60M bribery scandal

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jurors in an Ohio corruption trial said Tuesday that they couldn't reach a verdict in the case against two fired FirstEnergy Corp. executives for their alleged role in a $60 million bribery scheme.

The jury in Akron said it was at an impasse in the trial of former CEO Chuck Jones and former senior vice president Michael Dowling. They were charged with felony corruption, bribery, conspiracy and aggravated theft for paying $4.3 million to the state’s future top utility regulator. The judge said she will consider a mistrial motion at a later time.

Prosecutors said Jones and Dowling bribed Public Utilities Commission of Ohio chair-to-be Sam Randazzo for legislative and regulatory favors. The defense had argued the payment represented an above-board legal settlement.

As part of a non-prosecution agreement in 2021, FirstEnergy had already admitted to underwriting the $60 million scheme in which former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder elected allies, secured power, passed the bailout bill and then used a dirty-tricks campaign to defend it from a citizen referendum.

Householder was sentenced to 20 years in prison for racketeering in 2023 for orchestrating the scheme. Lobbyist and former Ohio Republican Party Chair Matt Borges got five years. Two political operatives who were among those initially charged pleaded guilty and a dark money group admitted in court to serving as a conduit for the cash. Randazzo and a different lobbyist who also faced criminal charges died by suicide.

Prosecutors had argued that Jones and Dowling bribed Randazzo in exchange for regulatory and legislative favors, most notably his work championing House Bill 6, a $1 billion bailout for two FirstEnergy-affiliated nuclear plants. The defense argued the $4.3 million payment represented an above-board legal settlement to Randazzo for services he provided to the Akron-based power giant.

The defense painted Randazzo as “a thief” and “a con man” who bore sole responsibility for the misuse of FirstEnergy money. Prosecutors said Jones and Dowling were savvy grown men who knew exactly what they were doing.

The highest profile witness to testify during the six-week trial was U.S. Sen. Jon Husted, a former Ohio lieutenant governor who confirmed to jurors that he was present at a key Dec. 18, 2018, dinner between himself, then-Gov.-elect Mike DeWine, Jones, Dowling and Josh Rubin, who doubled as an advisor to the governor’s campaign and a lobbyist for FirstEnergy.

Rubin provided advice to the executives earlier that day on how to lobby DeWine to favor the company’s preferences to chair the PUCO, according to a text contained in the criminal complaint.

Rubin cautioned them not to mention to DeWine that they would be meeting Randazzo at his residence after the dinner. Later in the day, Randazzo texted Dowling a list of figures for the years 2019 through 2024, “Total 4,333,333.” “Got it, Sam,” Dowling replied. “Good seeing you as well. Thanks for the hospitality. Cool condo.”

The next day, Jones also texted Randazzo. “We’re going to get this handled this year, paid in full, no discount,” he wrote. “Don’t forget about us or Hurricane Chuck may show up on your doorstep! Of course, no guarantee he won’t show up sometime anyway.”

Randazzo replied, “Made me laugh — you guys are welcome anytime and anywhere I can open the door. Let me know how you want me to structure the invoices. Thanks.”

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