Energy developers head to court as Trump says the US 'will not approve any windmills'

Three energy developers are in court this week challenging the Trump administration's freeze of their offshore wind projects, while President Donald Trump says his goal is to not let any "windmills" be built.

Danish energy company Orsted, Norwegian company Equinor, and Dominion Energy Virginia each sued to ask the courts to vacate and set aside the administration’s Dec. 22 order to freeze five big projects on the East Coast over national security concerns. Orsted’s hearing is first, scheduled for Monday on its Revolution Wind project. Orsted is building Revolution Wind with partner Skyborn Renewables to provide power to Rhode Island and Connecticut.

The administration did not reveal specifics about its national security concerns, but Trump said Friday while meeting with oil industry executives about investing in Venezuela that wind farms are "losers." He said they lose money, destroy the landscape and kill birds.

“I’ve told my people we will not approve windmills,” Trump said. “Maybe we get forced to do something because some stupid person in the Biden administration agreed to do something years ago. We will not approve any windmills in this country.”

The Biden administration sought to ramp up offshore wind as a climate change solution. Trump began reversing the country's energy policies his first day in office with a spate of executive orders aimed at boosting oil, gas and coal.

The Trump administration paused leases for the Vineyard Wind project under construction in Massachusetts, Revolution Wind, Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind, and two projects in New York: Sunrise Wind and Empire Wind. New York's attorney general sued the Trump administration on Friday over Empire Wind and Sunrise Wind.

Revolution Wind and Sunrise Wind are both major offshore wind projects by Orsted. Rhode Island and Connecticut filed their own request in court to try to save Revolution Wind.

Equinor owns Empire Wind. Its limited liability company, Empire Wind LLC, said the project faces “likely termination” if construction can’t resume by this Friday because the order disrupts a tightly choreographed construction schedule dependent on vessels with very limited availability. Its hearing is Wednesday.

Molly Morris, Equinor's senior vice president overseeing Empire Wind, said they want to build this project, the construction is advanced and it will deliver a major new and essential source of power for New York. Morris said federal officials have not given them any explanation of the national security concerns or how to mitigate them.

“I would like to think that offshore wind is, and will continue to be, part of an all-of-the-above energy solution, which our country desperately needs,” she said.

Dominion Energy Virginia, which is developing Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind, was the first to sue. It's asking a judge to block the order, calling it "arbitrary and capricious" and unconstitutional. Its hearing is Friday.

___

Associated Press writer Matthew Daly contributed to this report.

___

The Associated Press' climate and environmental coverage receives financial support from multiple private foundations. AP is solely responsible for all content. Find AP's standards for working with philanthropies, a list of supporters and funded coverage areas at AP.org.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.