Cyberattack on Marks & Spencer slices profits by more than a half

LONDON — British retailer Marks and Spencer saw its half-year profits more than halve as a result of a cyberattack that brought its online business to a grinding halt.

In a statement Wednesday, M&S said its underlying pretax profits tumbled 55.4% to 184.1 million pounds ($240 million) in the six months to Sept. 27, largely on the back of a 40% collapse in online home and fashion sales after it was forced to halt website orders. Firm food sales helped cushion the blow.

M&S had to stop all online sales for around six weeks and suffered empty shelves due to disruption to its logistics systems after hackers targeted the business around the Easter weekend. The company has said the attack was due to “human error.”

The hack cost it 324 million pounds in lost sales but that it was able to recover 100 million through an insurance payout.

It added that the attack is set to impact profits by around 136 million pounds, including about another 34 million in the final six months of the year.

The main business to suffer was M&S's fashion arm which saw overall sales down 16.4% in the first half of the year, with online sales down 42.9%.

The hack, one of the most disruptive in British corporate history, also saw customers' personal data, which could have included names, email addresses, postal addresses and dates of birth, taken by hackers.

“The first half of this year was an extraordinary moment in time for M&S," said Stuart Machin, chief executive of M&S. "We are now getting back on track.”

M&S resumed home deliveries in June after the hack, but did not restart click and collect orders until August.

The company said online sales have been improving and the group expects overall trading to be fully recovered by the end of its financial year. However, it said the “recovery” has been slower in fashion, home and beauty than it has been in food.

Dan Coatsworth, head of markets at AJ Bell, said M&S's “catastrophic summer” could well have long-term implications for the company.

“Its rivals made hay while the sun shone, with Next among the names luring customers away from M&S during the lengthy period of disruption," he said. “M&S says the recovery in trading for clothing has been slower than food, suggesting that some people who tasted the flavors of rival retailers might not necessarily come back quickly.”

M&S has not been the only British retailer to suffer disruption to its business as a result of a cyberattack. Harrod's, the luxury London department store, and the Co-op have also been targets. It remains unclear if the three attacks are linked, and police investigations are ongoing.

Experts, including those from the U.K.'s National Cyber Security Centre are saying that generative artificial intelligence is accelerating the threat landscape, and that firms and individuals have to stay on top of developments and shore up their defenses against cyberattacks.

