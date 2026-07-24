China slaps export controls on 14 EU entities in retaliation for Russia-related sanctions

BEIJING — China announced on Friday it was adding 14 European entities to an export control list in retaliation for the European Union penalizing 14 Chinese enterprises as part of its latest round of sanctions against Russia.

Chinese companies will not be allowed to export dual-use items, which can be used for both civilian and military purposes, to the 14 European organizations, China’s Commerce Ministry said in a statement.

Additionally, foreign companies are barred from providing to the 14 entities dual-use items made in China.

The European companies affected include Czech vehicle manufacturer Tatra Trucks, Italian electric motor maker Lafert SpA, German manufacturer Sindlhauser Materials GmbH and French drone manufacturer Cavok UAS.

A Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesperson said the measures were taken in retaliation for the E.U. on Thursday adding 14 mainland Chinese and Hong Kong enterprises to its latest list of sanctions against Russia over its war in Ukraine.

The measures are intended “to safeguard national security and interests, and to fulfill international obligations such as non-proliferation, in response to the E.U.’s egregious actions,” the spokesperson said.

The E.U. on Thursday adopted its 21st package of sanctions against Russia targeting banks, cryptocurrency companies and military equipment manufacturers among other categories. The sanctions included entities from other countries such as China, India and Turkey, believed to provide Russia with dual-use goods and technology.

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