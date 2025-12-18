Bulgarians protest widespread graft and call for a fair election

SOFIA, Bulgaria — Tens of thousands of people on Thursday filled the streets of Bulgaria's capital and other major cities in the country, calling for a fair election and an independent judiciary able to effectively fight widespread corruption.

The demonstrations in Sofia and elsewhere came after last week’s protests sparked by the government’s budget plans for higher taxes and spending increases. The government later withdrew the contentious 2026 budget plan, but eventually bowed to people’s demands and stepped down.

The latest developments are leaving the European Union member country without a budget for next year and without a regular government, just before Bulgaria is set to join the eurozone.

Now, President Rumen Radev is expected to appoint a caretaker government and set the date for the next early vote — the eighth since 2021.

On Thursday, people insisted on fair and free elections rather than polls compromised by vote manipulation, vote-buying and falsification of election results as in the previous campaign.

At the core of the protesters’ frustrations is the role of Bulgarian politician and oligarch Delyan Peevski, who has been sanctioned by both the United States and the United Kingdom, and whose MRF New Beginning party backed the outgoing coalition led by the GERB party of former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov.

The Balkan country of 6.4 million people is due to make the switch from its national currency, the lev, to the euro on Jan. 1, to become the eurozone’s 21st member. Bulgaria joined the EU in 2007.

