A British neonatal nurse convicted of killing 7 babies is found guilty of trying to kill a baby girl

LONDON — (AP) — A British neonatal nurse who is serving a life sentence for murdering seven babies and attempting to murder six others was convicted Tuesday of trying to kill another infant in her care.

Lucy Letby, 34, was accused of attempting to murder a baby girl in February 2016 after a previous jury could not reach a verdict on that count.

A jury at Manchester Crown Court in August found her guilty of most of the crimes she was charged with that took place between June 2015 and June 2016 at the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital in northwestern England.

On Tuesday, Letby was convicted by a different jury of trying to murder a “very premature” baby girl, known as Child K, by dislodging her breathing tube in the early hours of Feb. 17, 2016.

Letby, who has maintained her innocence, is serving a life sentence with no chance of release.

