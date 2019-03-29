0 Mueller investigation: Barr expects to release redacted report to Congress by mid-April

Special counsel Robert Mueller delivered the results last week of an investigation into possible collusion in the 2016 presidential election to U.S. Attorney General William Barr, ending a two-year saga that, at times, pitted President Donald Trump against his own Justice Department.

In a passage of the report quoted by Barr, Mueller said there was no evidence Trump “was involved in an underlying crime related to Russian election interference.”

>> Barr: Mueller found no evidence of Trump-Russia conspiracy

It was not immediately clear when, if ever, the report would be released to the public.

Update 3:20 p.m. EDT March 29: In a letter sent to lawmakers and obtained Friday by The Washington Post, Barr said he plans to release a redacted version of the Mueller report “by mid-April, if not sooner.”

Mueller report, parts of it redacted, will be sent to Congress by ‘mid-April, if not sooner,’ attorney general says in new letter https://t.co/wDLOwrr0V1 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 29, 2019

Update 11:40 a.m. EDT March 29: Trump celebrated his “total exoneration, complete vindication” at a rally Thursday in Michigan nearly one week after Barr received Mueller’s report.

“After three years of lies and smears and slander, the Russia hoax is finally dead,” Trump said. “The collusion delusion is over. The special counsel completed its report and found no collusion and no obstruction. I could have told you that two and a half years ago, very easily.”

This has been an incredible couple of weeks for AMERICA! pic.twitter.com/bqdB7DFx8P — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2019

Contrary to Trump’s statements, Barr said in a summary of Mueller's findings that the special counsel found, “while this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him,” Politico reported.

Democrats have called for a full release of the 300-page report, although Barr told House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler “that there’s no intention of giving the confidential report to Congress immediately” as Barr works to redact sensitive portions of the document, like grand jury testimony, The Associated Press reported Friday.

Democrats have said they might subpoena the report if Barr declines to release it before a Tuesday deadline they set to release the document.

“What is the president afraid of?” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday. “Is he afraid of the truth? They’re just scaredy-cats.”

Update 12:50 p.m. EDT March 28: Barr has told House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., that he will testify before his committee, an unidentified Justice Department official confirmed Thursday to The Associated Press.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Update 11:55 a.m. EDT March 28: Justice Department officials told The New York Times and The Associated Press that the Mueller report is made up of more than 300 pages of documents.

The Times reported the length, “suggests that Mr. Mueller went well beyond the kind of bare-bones summary required by the Justice Department regulation governing his appointment and detailed his conclusions at length.”

Attorney General William Barr released a four-page summary of the report on Sunday and is expected to release a public version of the document in the coming weeks.

Update 9:50 a.m. EDT March 27: Speaking Tuesday to a crowd in Charlotte, North Carolina, former FBI director James Comey said he was confused by Mueller’s decision not to make a determination on whether Trump obstructed justice.

Comey was fired from his position as the nation’s top cop in May 2017. White House officials said the dismissal stemmed from Comey’s handling of the investigation into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server while in office, although Trump later said in a TV interview that he was thinking about “this Russia thing” while making his decision.

“The part that’s confusing is, I can’t quite understand what’s going on with the obstruction stuff,” Comey said Tuesday at the Belk Theatre in Charlotte, according to NBC News. “And I have great faith in Bob Mueller, but I just can’t tell from the letter why didn’t he decide these questions when the entire rationale for a special counsel is to make sure the politicals aren’t making the key charging decisions.”

Comey said he has not seen the Mueller report, which was submitted last week to Barr.

"The good part is that the special counsel was allowed to finish his work and reached a conclusion. That's very, very important to this country," Comey said, according to NBC News. "The Russians really did massively interfere with the 2016 election with the goal of damaging one candidate and helping the other. That was not a hoax. That was a real thing."

Update 3:20 p.m. EDT March 26: Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham told reporters at the Capitol on Tuesday that he plans to speak with Barr about releasing a redacted version of Mueller’s report later in the day, Politico reported.

“I’m going to talk to him tonight,” said Graham, R-S.C.

Authorities have not provided a timeline on when, if ever, they plan to release Mueller’s findings.

Update 1:10 p.m. EDT March 26: Speaking with reporters Tuesday, the president said Mueller determined there was “no obstruction, no collusion” in the report he submitted last week to Barr.

“The Mueller Report was great,” the president said. “It could not have been better.”

Contrary to Trump’s statement, Barr said in a summary of Mueller's findings that the special counsel found, “while this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him,” Politico reported.

Update 10:30 a.m. EDT March 26: Trump said Tuesday that the media is "under fire and being scorned all over the World as being corrupt and FAKE" after Barr said Mueller found no evidence Trump or his campaign officials colluded with Russia to win the 2016 election.

"For two years they pushed the Russian Collusion Delusion when they always knew there was No Collusion," the president wrote. "They truly are the Enemy of the People and the Real Opposition Party!"

The Mainstream Media is under fire and being scorned all over the World as being corrupt and FAKE. For two years they pushed the Russian Collusion Delusion when they always knew there was No Collusion. They truly are the Enemy of the People and the Real Opposition Party! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 26, 2019

Trump has often criticized the media for perceived attacks on his presidency. Members of his reelection campaign contacted several networks on Monday and urged them not to allow some Trump critics on air, including a number of House committee chairmen, in light of the Mueller report, Politico reported.

“The issuance of these definitive findings comes after two years of Democrat leaders and others lying to the American people by vigorously and repeatedly claiming there was evidence of collusion,” Tim Murtaugh, director of communications for Trump’s campaign, wrote in the letter to the networks, according to Politico. “They made many of these false claims, without evidence, on your airwaves.”

In a summary of Mueller's findings, Barr said the special counsel found that “while this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him,” Politico reported.

Update 8:30 p.m. EDT March 25: The Democratic leadership in the House has given Attorney General William Barr an April 2 deadline to provide special counsel Robert Mueller’s full report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and whether President Donald Trump obstructed justice when he fired FBI director James Comey.

“We look forward to receiving the report in full no later than April 2, and to begin receiving the underlying evidence and documents that same day,” according to a statement released Monday by Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee.

BREAKING: House Committee Chairs Demand DOJ Release Full Mueller Report & Underlying Evidence to Congress



“We look forward to receiving the report in full no later than April 2, and to begin receiving the underlying evidence and documents that same day” https://t.co/F12yaedMrE pic.twitter.com/Cd1t8qG5vc — House Judiciary Dems (@HouseJudiciary) March 25, 2019

As of Monday, the White House had still not seen the full report, The Washington Post reported, citing sources, and, according to administration officials, will not automatically ask for it, either, but Attorney General William Barr may need to share a copy for input on parts of the report that could fall under executive privilege.

Update 6 p.m. EDT March 25: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has blocked a resolution calling for the Mueller report to be publicly released, similar to a vote in the house earlier this month, according to news reports.

Sen Schumer attempts to unanimously pass a non-binding resolution expressing the sense of Congress that Mueller's report should be made available to the public and to Congress (which the House passed 420-0 on March 14).



MCCONNELL objects. — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) March 25, 2019

The House passed a resolution on March 14 on a 420-0 vote calling for the full Mueller report to be released to the public.

Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., attempted to do the same thing in the same thing in the Senate with a vote on a non-binding resolution.

"Whether or not you're a supporter of President Trump or not, of what you feel, there is no good reason not to make the report public," Schumer said from the floor, according to The Hill. "It's a simple request for transparency. Nothing more, nothing less."

#BREAKING: McConnell blocks attempt to make full Mueller report public https://t.co/7YZtKkGSo2 pic.twitter.com/OZFkRE7uLA — The Hill (@thehill) March 25, 2019

McConnell objected on the grounds that Attorney General William Barr is still working with special prosecutor Robert Mueller to determine which parts of the report should remain classified.

“The special counsel and the Justice Department ought to be allowed to finish their work in a professional manner,” McConnell said, according to The Hill. “To date the attorney general has followed through on his commitments to Congress. One of those commitments is that he intends to release as much information as possible."

It’s not clear when Barr and Mueller may finish deciding which parts of the report can be released.

Update 1 p.m. EDT March 25: Asked Monday about the release of Mueller’s report, Trump said such a move “wouldn’t bother me at all.”

The president spoke with reporters Monday while hosting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

We can never, ever let this happen to another president again,” Trump said.

WATCH: One day after key findings of Mueller's report were released, Trump meets Netanyahu in the Oval Office https://t.co/PBmUT5rgSD — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) March 25, 2019

Update 12:05 p.m. EDT March 25: Speaking to reporters Monday, Senate Judiciary Chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., promised to "unpack the other side of the story" of Mueller's probe.

Graham vows to "unpack the other side of the story" on the Carter Page FISA, and the start of the Trump-Russia probe in 2016 — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) March 25, 2019

Among other topics, Graham vowed to review the FBI's use of a dossier compiled by British spy Christopher Steele and a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrant issued for Carter Page, who served as a campaign adviser to Trump.

Update 10:35 a.m. EDT March 25: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Monday that the lack of evidence found to support allegations that Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia to win the 2016 election should come as no surprise.

"A Chinese philosopher ... said, ‘It is hard to find a black cat in a dark room, especially if it is not there,’” Peskov said, according to The Washington Post. “Centuries have passed, but unfortunately there has been no understanding of this on the other side of the ocean.”

Russian media didn't closely follow all the leaks that accompanied the Mueller probe, but referred to the investigation from time to time as an example of what they described as U.S. hysteria against Russia. Russian officials and state media, who have vehemently denied that the Kremlin wanted Trump to win and was helping him in the campaign, on Monday relished news of Mueller’s findings.

"The results of Mueller's investigation are a disgrace for the U.S. and its political elites," Alexei Pushkov, chairman of the information committee at the Federation Council, tweeted on Monday. "All of the accusations were proved to be trumped up."

Spicy take from a Russian Senator: "The results of the Muller investigation are a disgrace for the United States and its political elite. It has been confirmed that all these allegations were fabricated. The media played a shameful role in stoking this campaign based on lies..." https://t.co/3dpLORfQyM — Amy Mackinnon (@ak_mack) March 25, 2019

Update 10:15 a.m. EDT March 25: The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to hear arguments in a mystery case connected to the Mueller investigation, Cox Media Group’s Jamie Dupree reported.

Little is known about the case, which involves an unidentified foreign company owned by an unidentified foreign government. The company has been trying to get out of a subpoena for grand jury testimony in the Mueller probe.

Update 9 a.m. EDT March 25: President Donald Trump celebrated the findings of the probe early Monday in a series of tweets.

“No matter your ideologies or your loyalties, this is a good day for America. No American conspired to cooperate with Russia in its efforts to interfere with the 2016 election, according to Robert Mueller, and that is good.” @BretBaier @FoxNews — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 25, 2019

“The Special Counsel did not find that the Trump Campaign, or anyone associated with it, conspired or coordinated with the Russian Government in these efforts, despite multiple offers from Russian-affiliated individuals to assist the Trump Campaign.” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 25, 2019

“Breaking News: Mueller Report Finds No Trump-Russia Conspiracy.” @MSNBC — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 25, 2019

Update 10:25 p.m. EDT March 24: President Donald Trump was at Mar-a-Lago, his estate in Palm Beach, Florida, when he first learned the details of what Attorney General William Barr said in his summary of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report for Congress, according to the Associated Press.

The AP cited White House spokesman Hogan Gidley, who briefed reporters aboard Air Force One as the president was flying back to Washington.

“This is very good,” Gidley said the president told him.

The president watched TV in his office aboard Air Force One and made phone calls according to CNN, which described the atmosphere during the flight as “jovial.”

The White House says President Trump watched television, talked to staff and made calls during what I'm told was a jovial flight back to Washington. Deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley declined to say who the president called. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) March 24, 2019

Update 8:25 p.m. EDT March 24: Vice President Mike Pence weighed in on Attorney General William Barr’s summary of the Mueller report Sunday, issuing a statement calling the report “a total vindication of the President of the United States.”

“After two years of investigation, and reckless accusations by many Democrats and members of the media, the Special Counsel has confirmed what President Trump said (all) along; there was no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 election,” Pence said.

“This total vindication of the President of the United States and our campaign should be welcomed by every American who cherishes the truth and the integrity of our elections,” he said.

Today is a great day for America, @POTUS Trump and our entire administration. My statement: pic.twitter.com/Rl9H160ZKD — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) March 24, 2019

Update 7:45 p.m. EDT March 24: Senate Judiciary Committee ranking member Sen. Dianne Feinstein called Attorney General William Barr’s four-page summary on the Mueller report “inadequate.” Feinstein said in a statement Sunday that Barr’s summary “demonstrates why Congress needs to obtain the full report and underlying evidence.”

She also said she’ll call on Barr to release the whole report and underlying material to Congress for proper Congressional oversight of the investigation.

Feinstein said Barr was obviously biased in his summary of the report.

“Mueller elected to describe the facts, leaving it to Attorney General Barr to decide whether the president committed a crime. However, months ahead of his nomination, Barr wrote a 19-page memo concluding the president couldn’t commit obstruction, so it’s no surprise he reached the same conclusion now,” she said in the statement.

Attorney General Barr’s 4-page summary of the Mueller report is inadequate and demonstrates why Congress needs to obtain the full report and underlying evidence. Read my full statement: pic.twitter.com/cQBoVTWiE9 — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) March 24, 2019

Update 7:00 p.m. EDT March 24: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and New York Sen. Chuck Schumer issued a joint statement on Attorney General William Barr’s summary of special prosecutor Robert Mueller’s report.

Pelosi and Schumer said Barr’s letter “raises as many questions as it answers.”

The pair are calling for the Justice Department to release the full report.

"The fact that Special Counsel Mueller’s report does not exonerate the president on a charge as serious as obstruction of justice demonstrates how urgent it is that the full report and underlying documentation be made public,” Schumer said on social media.

The statement calls into question Barr’s ability to be objective about the Mueller report.

“Given Mr. Barr’s public record of bias against the Special Counsel’s inquiry, he is not a neutral observer and is not in a position to make objective determinations about the report,” according to Pelosi and Schumer’s statement.

“And most obviously, for the president to say he is completely exonerated directly contradicts the words of Mr. Mueller and is not to be taken with any degree of credibility,” the statement said.

AG Barr’s letter raises as many questions as it answers



The fact that Special Counsel Mueller’s report does not exonerate the president on a charge as serious as obstruction of justice demonstrates how urgent it is that the full report and underlying documentation be made public pic.twitter.com/KFICksYXQS — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) March 24, 2019

Update 6:00 p.m. EDT March 24: The Mueller report is divided into two parts, according to the summary Attorney General William Barr sent to Congress Sunday.

The first part of the report describes the Mueller team’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and outlines Russia’s attempts to influence the election, including the crimes committed by people associated with the Russian government, Barr said.

A primary focus for the Mueller team was whether any Americans, and specifically associates of President Donald Trump, worked with the Russians in interfering with the election, which would be a federal crime.

“[T]he investigation did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities,” according to the Mueller report.

The second part of the report, according to Barr’s summary, focuses on whether Trump obstructed justice.

The Mueller report leaves “unresolved whether the president’s actions and intent could be viewed as obstruction,” Barr said in his summary.

“While the report does not conclude that the president committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him” on obstruction allegations, Barr said.

Mueller left a decision on obstruction of justice charges against Trump to the Justice Department.

Barr confirmed he and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein decided that Trump’s conduct did not constitute a crime.

Update 5:20 p.m. EDT March 24: The Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, Rep. Jerry Nadler, responded to President Donald Trump’s statement Sunday afternoon that the Mueller report offered him “complete and total exoneration.”

Nadler disputed Trump’s characterization of the report, clarifying what Mueller actually said in the report.

“The Special Counsel states that ‘while this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him,’” Nadler said.

The Department of Justice “determined not to make a traditional prosecutorial judgement.” — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) March 24, 2019

“The Special Counsel states that ‘while this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.’” — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) March 24, 2019

Nadler also confirmed his plan to call Attorney General William Barr to testify before the committee.

“In light of the very concerning discrepancies and final decision making at the Justice Department following the Special Counsel report, where Mueller did not exonerate the President, we will be calling Attorney General Barr in to testify before (the House Judiciary Committee) in the near future, Nadler said on Twitter.

In light of the very concerning discrepancies and final decision making at the Justice Department following the Special Counsel report, where Mueller did not exonerate the President, we will be calling Attorney General Barr in to testify before @HouseJudiciary in the near future. — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) March 24, 2019

Update 5:10 p.m. EDT March 24: Attorney General William Barr detailed the resources special prosecutor Robert Mueller used during his two-year investigation in his summary of the report to Congress.

Barr said the Mueller team “employed 19 lawyers who were assisted by a team of approximately 40 FBI agents, intelligence analysts, forensic accountants, and other professional staff. The Special Counsel issued more than 2,800 subpoenas, executed nearly 500 search warrants, obtained more than 230 orders for communication records, issued almost 50 orders authorizing use of pen registers, made 13 requests to foreign governments for evidence, and interviewed approximately 500 witnesses.”

Barr also said Mueller’s report also does not recommend any further indictments.

Update 4:50 p.m. EDT March 24: President Donald Trump and members of his administration feel vindicated by the Mueller report.

Trump just sent his first tweet on the report since Robert Mueller sent it to the Justice Department on Friday.

“No Collusion, No Obstruction, Complete and Total EXONERATION. KEEP AMERICA GREAT!,” the president wrote.

No Collusion, No Obstruction, Complete and Total EXONERATION. KEEP AMERICA GREAT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 24, 2019

His press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders issued this statement after Attorney General William Barr sent a summary of Mueller’s report to Congress Sunday afternoon.

"The Special Counsel did not find any collusion and did not find any obstruction. AG Barr and DAG Rosenstein further determined there was no obstruction. The findings of the Department of Justice are a total and complete exoneration of the President of the United States.”

The Special Counsel did not find any collusion and did not find any obstruction. AG Barr and DAG Rosenstein further determined there was no obstruction. The findings of the Department of Justice are a total and complete exoneration of the President of the United States.” — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) March 24, 2019

Update 4:15 p.m. EDT March 24: The summary included these points:

-The investigation by special prosecutor Robert Mueller did not find President Donald Trump or any of his campaign team coordinated with the Russian government to interfere in the 2016 presidential election, according to a summary Attorney General William Barr sent to Congress Sunday.

-The probe also did not find sufficient evidence that the president illegally obstructed justice, but the Mueller team stopped short of exonerating the president, according to The Associated Press. The summary included these points:

-The investigation by special prosecutor Robert Mueller did not find President Donald Trump or any of his campaign team coordinated with the Russian government to interfere in the 2016 presidential election, according to a summary Attorney General William Barr sent to Congress Sunday.

-Barr’s summary said Mueller did not reach any conclusions on the president’s conduct.

-Barr also said in the summary that he and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein did not consider constitutional questions relating to criminal charges against a sitting president in reaching their conclusion, the AP reported.

The letter sent by Attorney General William Barr to Congress on the Mueller report: https://t.co/UjB5XvSBeC — The Associated Press (@AP) March 24, 2019

Update 3:30 p.m. EDT March 24 : Rep. Jerry Nadler said the Department of Justice issued a letter saying it is “determined not to make a traditional prosecutorial judgement” in terms of the findings in the report.

Nadler tweeted quotes from the letter, which can be read in full ﻿here﻿﻿﻿.

DOJ has just sent us a very brief letter about the Mueller report, which we will share shortly. — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) March 24, 2019

The Department of Justice “determined not to make a traditional prosecutorial judgement.” — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) March 24, 2019

“The Special Counsel states that ‘while this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.’” — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) March 24, 2019

Update 3:10 p.m. EDT March 24: Congress has been told to expect a Mueller report summary with in the hour, The Associated Press reported.

Update 2:30 p.m. EDT March 24: President Donald Trump has been relatively quiet leading up to the release of the report, according to The Associated Press. Sources not authorized to speak publicly claim Trump is relieved no new indictments have come from the probe.

The AP reported that Trump has been in Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend, golfing and spending time with family. He’s also been less engaged on Twitter, only posting “Good Morning, Have A Great Day!” and “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Sunday morning.

Update 9 p.m. EDT March 23: Attorney General William Barr scoured special counsel Robert Mueller’s confidential report on the Russia investigation with his advisers Saturday, deciding how much Congress and the American public will get to see about the two-year probe into President Donald Trump and Moscow’s efforts to elect him, according to The Associated Press.

Barr was on pace to release his first summary of Mueller’s findings on Sunday, people familiar with the process said.

Update 1:50 p.m. EST, March 23: Congress will not receive a summary of Mueller’s finding’s Saturday, multiple media outlets have reported.

The Washington Post cited a “senior Justice Department official” for this information, while Politico tweeted that “two sources familiar with the discussion” confirmed the news.

President Trump flew Friday to his Mar-a-Lago resort with senior White House officials and lawyers, The Washington Post reported.

NEWS: DOJ has told lawmakers not to expect to receive Mueller findings today, per a source familiar with the discussion. — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) March 23, 2019

Original story: The delivery of the report to Barr officially concludes the probe that has cast a shadow over the Trump administration from its earliest days.

Trump, who flew to Florida on Friday, has not yet commented on the report. Press secretary Sarah Sanders said the White House would not be seeing the report -- at least not for now.

The next steps are up to Attorney General Barr, and we look forward to the process taking its course. The White House has not received or been briefed on the Special Counsel’s report. — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) March 22, 2019

Barr, in a one-page letter, told Congressional leaders he would be able to advise them of the “principal conclusions” of the report as soon as this weekend.

In the letter, Barr confirmed that there was no requests made by Mueller to take a specific action – such as subpoenaing a witness – that was not granted by the DOJ.

“There were no such instances during the Special Counsel’s investigation."

It is up to Barr how much of the report Congress or the public will be able to see. Trump has said he would not care if the report was released to the public.

According to an anonymous DOJ source, there will be no further indictments born out of the investigation, meaning Mueller’s work is done.

Since the investigation began in May of 2017, Mueller’s team of prosecutors has indicted or accepted plea deals from 35 people.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, issued a joint statement, saying “it is imperative for Mr. Barr to make the full report public and provide its underlying documentation and findings to Congress. . . . The American people have a right to the truth.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

