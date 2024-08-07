News

Beyond Meat reports better-than-expected sales despite demand remaining weak

By DEE-ANN DURBIN

Beyond Meat said Wednesday that its revenue fell nearly 9% in the second quarter on lower demand for its plant-based burgers, chicken and other products.

The El Segundo, California-based company reported revenue of $93.2 million for the April-June period. But that was better than the $87.8 million Wall Street anticipated, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

Its stock jumped 12% in after-market trading.

Beyond Meat narrowed its net loss to $34.4 million, or 53 cents per share. That was in line with analysts' forecasts.

