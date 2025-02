SEATTLE — The Bellevue Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that happened Wednesday night.

Around 8:43 p.m., police responded to multiple reports of gunshots near Meydenbauer Bay Park.

No one was injured in the incident and police say there is no danger to the public.

Police are working to identify a suspect and vehicle. They do not have a description at this time.

If you have any information, call BPD 425-577-5656.





