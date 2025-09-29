Ship owner says two mariners injured in a missile attack off Yemen, crew abandoning vessel

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — A missile attack by Yemen's Houthi rebels set a ship ablaze in the Gulf of Aden on Monday, officials said, injuring two mariners as the crew abandoned the damaged vessel.

The owner of the Netherlands-flagged cargo ship Minervagracht described the damage done to the vessel as “substantial.” The ship caught fire in the attack. Spliethoff, the ship’s owner, said the crew were being evacuated by helicopter.

The French military says the Iranian-backed Houthis carried out the attack. The rebels have not claimed the assault, though it can take them hours or days to acknowledge their attacks.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A missile attack by Yemen's Houthi rebels set a ship ablaze in the Gulf of Aden on Monday, officials said. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The attack hit the Netherlands-flagged cargo ship Minervagracht, which had been targeted in a failed assault last week as well by the Iranian-backed Houthis, according to the French military's Maritime Information, Cooperation and Awareness Center.

“At this time, the vessel is reported to be on fire,” the center said. A “warship is heading to the scene.”

Local Yemeni media reported a possible ballistic missile launch from territory controlled by the Houthis. The British military's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center reported the attack, as did the private security firm Ambrey, which similarly identified the ship as the Minervagracht.

The Houthis did not immediately claim the possible attack. However, it can take hours or even days before the rebels claim their assaults.

The ship's owner, the Amsterdam-based firm Spliethoff, did not respond to questions from The Associated Press. It wasn't clear why the Houthis twice targeted the Minervagracht.

The Houthis have been launching missile and drone attacks on Israel and on ships in the Red Sea in response to the war in Gaza, saying they were acting in solidarity with the Palestinians.

The U.S. Navy-overseen Joint Maritime Information Center earlier said that the shipper had “no Israeli affiliations.”

The Houthi attack widens the area of the rebels' recent assaults, as the last recorded attack on a commercial vessel in the Gulf of Aden before the Minervagracht came in August 2024.

Their attacks over the past two years have upended shipping in the Red Sea, through which about $1 trillion of goods passed each year before the war.

The Houthis stopped their attacks during a brief ceasefire in the war. They later became the target of an intense weekslong campaign of airstrikes ordered by U.S. President Donald Trump before he declared a ceasefire had been reached with the rebels. The Houthis sank two vessels in July, killing at least four on board, with others believed to be held by the rebels.

The attack on Monday comes as Israel intensifies the war in Gaza, targeting Gaza City in a new ground offensive. Meanwhile, tensions remain high as United Nations sanctions have been reimposed on Iran over Tehran's battered nuclear program. Israel launched a 12-day war against the Islamic Republic in June in which the Americans bombed three Iranian atomic sites.

Associated Press writer Mike Corder in The Hague, Netherlands, contributed to this report.

