Black cat scampers on field at Cowboys-Giants game
German swingers' club evacuated after carbon monoxide alarm
Chick-fil-A backs Sunday's National Sandwich Day _ oops!
Drunk Austrian policeman suspended after crashing into car
'Wizard Rock' that disappeared from Arizona forest returns
TSA finds gun-shaped toilet paper roller in bag at airport
Man surrenders after authorities edit photo to add costume
Labrador sworn in at state's attorney's office in Chicago
Sheriff: Woman sold medical excuse notes to students
Ruff ride: Dog struck by car rides inside bumper for miles
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}