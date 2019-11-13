Philanthropists give $106M to fund brain research alliance
Thunberg, teen climate activist, leaves US aboard catamaran
Sorry, wrong number: Statistical benchmark comes under fire
Most distant world ever explored gets new name: Arrokoth
Japan spacecraft starts yearlong journey home from asteroid
Rare deer-like species photographed for first time in wild
Zimbabwe says 200 elephants have now died amid drought
Grin and bear it: Berlin panda gets CT scan for kidney exam
The most destructive hurricanes are hitting US more often
SpaceX launches 60 more mini satellites for global internet
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}