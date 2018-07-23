Trump warns Iranian president against threatening US
Judge, calm in court, takes hard line on splitting families
After a week of walkbacks, Trump returns to Russia doubting
In Arizona, liberals debate forgiving candidate's moderation
Drought forces emergency measures for US West's wild horses
Kavanaugh: Once questioned Watergate tapes decision
Defense bill would curb Cabinet control of nuclear agency
Top intel official says he meant no disrespect to Trump
The Latest: Trump again calls Russia commotion 'a big hoax'
Trump finds it 'inconceivable' lawyer would tape a client
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}