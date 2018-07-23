  • AP Top Political News at 1:16 a.m. EDT

    Updated:

    Trump warns Iranian president against threatening US

    Judge, calm in court, takes hard line on splitting families

    After a week of walkbacks, Trump returns to Russia doubting

    In Arizona, liberals debate forgiving candidate's moderation

    Drought forces emergency measures for US West's wild horses

    Kavanaugh: Once questioned Watergate tapes decision

    Defense bill would curb Cabinet control of nuclear agency

    Top intel official says he meant no disrespect to Trump

    The Latest: Trump again calls Russia commotion 'a big hoax'

    Trump finds it 'inconceivable' lawyer would tape a client

    Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories