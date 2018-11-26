AP Exclusive: First gene-edited babies claimed in China
Mexico to up security at border after migrants try to cross
Russia fires on Ukrainian vessels in Black Sea; 2 wounded
Mississippi senator banking on boost from Trump rallies
Mars landing looms for NASA; anxiety building a day out
Hundreds of flights canceled as snowstorm blankets Midwest
Dolce&Gabbana fiasco shows importance, risks of China market
Magician and actor Ricky Jay, of 'Boogie Nights,' dies at 72
Cousins, Vikings pass by Packers 24-17
Latin America in flux as G20 leaders descend on the region
