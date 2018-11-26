  • AP Top News at 1:50 a.m. EST

    Updated:

    AP Exclusive: First gene-edited babies claimed in China

    Mexico to up security at border after migrants try to cross

    Russia fires on Ukrainian vessels in Black Sea; 2 wounded

    Mississippi senator banking on boost from Trump rallies

    Mars landing looms for NASA; anxiety building a day out

    Hundreds of flights canceled as snowstorm blankets Midwest

    Dolce&Gabbana fiasco shows importance, risks of China market

    Magician and actor Ricky Jay, of 'Boogie Nights,' dies at 72

    Cousins, Vikings pass by Packers 24-17

    Latin America in flux as G20 leaders descend on the region

    Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories