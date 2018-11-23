  • AP Top News at 11:40 a.m. EST

    Updated:

    1 person dead, 2 others hurt after Alabama mall shooting

    Brexit deal almost done, but Spain holds out over Gibraltar

    American on deadly trip to Indian island: 'God sheltered me'

    Separatists attack Chinese Consulate in Pakistan, killing 4

    Prominent Syrian activist killed in rebel-held province

    Impeach the president? House Democrats saying not so fast

    Stores fighting for Black Friday sales aim for convenience

    Trump's Thanksgiving menu includes turkey and grievances

    Pope taps experts, US cardinal to help prep for abuse summit

    Saudi crown prince in UAE, first trip abroad since Khashoggi

    Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories