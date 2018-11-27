  • AP Top News at 1:31 a.m. EST

    Updated:

    Mueller accuses Manafort of breaking plea agreement by lying

    GM cuts jobs in response to present costs, future innovation

    Trump rallies Hyde-Smith voters as Espy pushes turnout

    Caravan migrants explore options after Tijuana border clash

    'Flawless': NASA craft lands on Mars after perilous journey

    Looking ahead, Democrats jockey to be Pelosi's heir apparent

    Q&A on scientist's bombshell claim of gene-edited babies

    Texans beat Titans 34-17 for team-record 8th straight win

    After dispute with Russia, Ukraine to impose martial law

    Slick roads, blowing snow delay air, road travel in Midwest

    Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories