Bolivia's president resigns amid election-fraud allegations
Hong Kong police shoot protester as activists block streets
Socialists win Spain's election, but far right surges
Malaysian ex-PM Najib ordered to enter defense in 1MDB case
Still a chance? 2020 longshots insist race is up for grabs
Trump impeachment inquiry heads to live TV coverage
Kaiser Permanente CEO Tyson dies unexpectedly at 60
Cook leads Vikings to 28-24 prime-time road win over Cowboys
In memoir, Haley alleges disloyalty among some on Trump team
Iran discovers new oil field with over 50 billion barrels
