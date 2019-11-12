US held record number of migrant kids in custody in 2019
Meet the witnesses: Diplomats start off impeachment hearings
Evo Morales flees crisis-torn Bolivia after deadly clashes
Israeli airstrike kills Islamic Jihad commander in Gaza home
Former President Jimmy Carter enters hospital for surgery
Police, protesters face off in renewed clashes in Hong Kong
Protections for 660,000 immigrants on line at Supreme Court
Then and now: How Trump impeachment hearing is different
US troops at Syria base say they'll keep pressure on IS
Report: Election vendors are 'prime targets,' need oversight
