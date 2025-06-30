An 82-year-old woman who was injured in a firebomb attack in Boulder, Colorado, has died

DENVER — (AP) — An 82-year-old Colorado woman who was injured in a Molotov cocktail attack on demonstrators in support of Israeli hostages in Gaza has died, prosecutors said Monday.

Karen Diamond died as a result of severe injuries she suffered in the June 1 attack in downtown Boulder, Colorado, the local district attorney's office said in a statement. Prosecutors have listed 29 victims, including 13 who were physically injured.

Mohamed Sabry Soliman already faced dozens of counts in state court on charges including attempted first-degree murder, using an incendiary device, and animal cruelty because a dog was hurt in the attack. He has not been arraigned on the initial charges that now include first-degree murder.

The Associated Press left a voicemail Monday for Soliman's public defender in the state case. The office generally bars its lawyers from commenting on their cases to the media. A preliminary hearing to determine whether there's enough evidence to move forward with the case is set for July 15.

Separately, Soliman has been indicted on 12 federal hate crime counts. He entered a not guilty plea to those charges during a hearing Friday in federal court.

Leaders of the Boulder Jewish Community Center announced in an email Monday that Diamond died June 25 and said she will be deeply missed

“Karen was a cherished member of our community, someone whose warmth and generosity left a lasting impact on all who knew her,” executive director Jonathan Lev and board chair David Paul said.

Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement Monday that he was devastated by Diamond’s death, and that it will be felt deeply by the city of Boulder, the state and the Jewish community.

“Karen was taken from us too soon, and we mourn her loss while remembering her life and the impact she had on those who loved her,” Polis said.

Prosecutors said Diamond’s family has asked for privacy as they grieve.

“Part of what makes Colorado special is that people come together in response to a tragedy; I know that the community will continue to unite in supporting the Diamond family and all the victims of this attack,” District Attorney Michael Dougherty said in the statement.

During the demonstration, Soliman posed as a gardener and wore a construction vest to get close to the group before launching the attack, prosecutors allege.

Investigators say Soliman told them he intended to kill the participants at the weekly demonstration. He yelled “Free Palestine” as he threw just two of more than two dozen Molotov cocktails he had prepared.

Prosecutors say the victims were targeted because of their perceived or actual national origin. An attack motivated by someone’s political views is not considered a hate crime under federal law.

Soliman told investigators he tried to buy a gun but was not able to because he was not a "legal citizen." Federal authorities have said the Egyptian national has been living in the U.S. illegally with his family.

