Aberdeen man convicted for kidnapping serving alternative sentence out of prison with ankle monitor

ABERDEEN, Wash. — A man who was convicted for a 2023 kidnapping incident has been sentenced to a year and a half of community supervision-- out of prison and with an ankle monitor.

In March of this year, 36-year-old Anthony Hurley was convicted on two counts of second-degree kidnapping for a 2023 incident where he took a Honda Odyssey minivan from a home on Pacific Avenue with two kids inside.

The car was running with the air conditioning in the driveway, since the mother said she was just running inside and did not want to wake her kids up.

Hurley got in the van and drove off.

Two people saw the van parked at a gas station and called the police.

He ran off and officers chased him before he was in custody.

The Aberdeen Police Department learned that Hurley was sentenced in March, but not to jail time.

The police department announced his sentence, saying:

“18 months of Community Custody. For those who do not know what the term “Community Custody” is, it basically translates into an ankle bracelet with routine check-in’s to DOC.

As the Chief of the Hoquiam Police Department, I’m not going to express my thoughts on this sentence, as it would come across as unprofessional, and that is not what our department is all about," the chief wrote on Facebook.

Hurley has been arrested in Pacific, Cowlitz and Lewis Counties. Some cases were dropped or he was given alternative sentences for mental health reasons.

