The 30 most popular homes for sale in Yakima

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.
To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Yakima metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.
#1. 5050 Bohoskey Dr, Yakima, WA 98901
- Views: 638
- List price: $149,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,592
- Price per square foot: $93.59
#2. 35941 Us-12 Hwy, # 3 Naches, WA 98937
- Views: 456
- List price: $225,000
- Beds: 1 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 432
- Price per square foot: $520.83
#3. 5309 Englewood Hill Dr, Yakima, WA 98908
- Views: 425
- List price: $750,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,660
- Price per square foot: $204.92
#4. 176 Rosenkranz Rd, Tieton, WA 98947
- Views: 374
- List price: $519,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,648
- Price per square foot: $196.00
#5. 7431 North Fork Rd, Yakima, WA 98908
- Views: 359
- List price: $370,000
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,240
- Price per square foot: $298.39
#6. 2004 Evergreen Ct, Yakima, WA 98902
- Views: 357
- List price: $724,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 3,627
- Price per square foot: $199.61
#7. 531 Lucas Rd, Yakima, WA 98901
- Views: 343
- List price: $520,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,028
- Price per square foot: $171.73
#8. 1013 Potter Rd, Tieton, WA 98947
- Views: 342
- List price: $360,000
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,064
- Price per square foot: $338.35
#9. 908 S 22nd Ave, Yakima, WA 98902
- Views: 323
- List price: $275,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 1,674
- Price per square foot: $164.28
#10. 320 Westridge Rd, Selah, WA 98942
- Views: 323
- List price: $525,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,770
- Price per square foot: $296.61
#11. 405 N 61st Ave, Yakima, WA 98908
- Views: 321
- List price: $457,500
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,445
- Price per square foot: $187.12
#12. 2810 Butterfield Rd, Yakima, WA 98901
- Views: 318
- List price: $496,000
- Beds: 6 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 4,109
- Price per square foot: $120.71
#13. 451 Pleasant Valley Pl, Yakima, WA 98908
- Views: 316
- List price: $655,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,059
- Price per square foot: $214.12
#14. 2912 W Chestnut Ave, Yakima, WA 98902
- Views: 308
- List price: $399,900
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 2,051
- Price per square foot: $194.98
#15. 39851 Hwy 12 Hwy, # 4 Naches, WA 98937
- Views: 306
- List price: $310,000
- Beds: 1 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 810
- Price per square foot: $382.72
#16. 1116 Meadowbrook Rd, Yakima, WA 98903
- Views: 304
- List price: $290,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,107
- Price per square foot: $137.64
#17. 4936 Apple Blossom Ct, Yakima, WA 98908
- Views: 295
- List price: $299,000
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,184
- Price per square foot: $252.53
#18. 4492 Nile Rd, Naches, WA 98937
- Views: 277
- List price: $769,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,720
- Price per square foot: $282.72
#19. 2311 W Chestnut Ave, Yakima, WA 98902
- Views: 273
- List price: $600,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 4,184
- Price per square foot: $143.40
#20. 50 Klockhamer Rd, Naches, WA 98937
- Views: 249
- List price: $215,000
- Beds: 1 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 704
- Price per square foot: $305.40
#21. 1218 S 8th Ave, Yakima, WA 98902
- Views: 247
- List price: $325,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,584
- Price per square foot: $205.18
#22. 245 El Rio Dr, Yakima, WA 98908
- Views: 247
- List price: $599,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,100
- Price per square foot: $285.24
#23. 13619 Summitview Ext. Rd, Yakima, WA 98908
- Views: 236
- List price: $835,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 3,802
- Price per square foot: $219.62
#24. 604 N 53rd Ave, Yakima, WA 98908
- Views: 232
- List price: $649,995
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 3,931
- Price per square foot: $165.35
#25. 305 Mountain Shadows Pl, Yakima, WA 98908
- Views: 229
- List price: $1,195,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 3,819
- Price per square foot: $312.91
#26. 704 W Fremont Ave, Selah, WA 98942
- Views: 225
- List price: $367,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,032
- Price per square foot: $180.61
#27. 770 Lancaster Rd, Selah, WA 98242
- Views: 222
- List price: $519,500
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 1,972
- Price per square foot: $263.44
#28. 320 Clemans View Rd, Selah, WA 98942
- Views: 221
- List price: $490,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,880
- Price per square foot: $260.64
#29. 80 Deer Cove Ln, Naches, WA 98937
- Views: 220
- List price: $500,000
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,200
- Price per square foot: $416.67
#30. 3400 Naches Tieton Rd, Tieton, WA 98947
- Views: 212
- List price: $815,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,492
- Price per square foot: $233.39
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.