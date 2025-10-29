The 30 most popular homes for sale in Mount Vernon

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.
To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Mount Vernon metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.
#1. 4200 Sharpe Ln, Anacortes, WA 98221
- Views: 4,479
- List price: $395,000
- Beds: 0 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 900
- Price per square foot: $438.89
#2. 23158 Bonnieview Rd, Mount Vernon, WA 98273
- Views: 4,418
- List price: $649,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 2,065
- Price per square foot: $314.72
#3. 311 Willapa Pl, La Conner, WA 98257
- Views: 2,482
- List price: $275,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 1,686
- Price per square foot: $163.11
#4. 458 Klickitat Dr, La Conner, WA 98257
- Views: 2,211
- List price: $400,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 2,184
- Price per square foot: $183.15
#5. 17403 Colony Rd, Bow, WA 98232
- Views: 1,939
- List price: $779,000
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,344
- Price per square foot: $579.61
#6. 16694 Mountain View Rd, Mount Vernon, WA 98274
- Views: 1,877
- List price: $624,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,491
- Price per square foot: $419.11
#7. 2180 N Old Highway 99 Rd, Burlington, WA 98233
- Views: 1,847
- List price: $348,000
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 783
- Price per square foot: $444.44
#8. 4201, Kingsway Anacortes, WA 98221
- Views: 1,828
- List price: $649,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,678
- Price per square foot: $242.68
#9. 4700 Camano Pl, Anacortes, WA 98221
- Views: 1,820
- List price: $1,180,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,930
- Price per square foot: $611.40
#10. 31295 S Skagit Hwy, Sedro Woolley, WA 98284
- Views: 1,805
- List price: $675,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 2,310
- Price per square foot: $292.21
#11. 8754 Peavey Rd, Sedro Woolley, WA 98284
- Views: 1,774
- List price: $550,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,259
- Price per square foot: $243.47
#12. 4776 Prairie Ln, Sedro Woolley, WA 98284
- Views: 1,674
- List price: $759,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 1,704
- Price per square foot: $445.95
#13. 16929 Maplewood Ln, Bow, WA 98232
- Views: 1,662
- List price: $1,250,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,960
- Price per square foot: $422.30
#14. 23404 Prairie Rd, Sedro Woolley, WA 98284
- Views: 1,635
- List price: $575,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,020
- Price per square foot: $563.73
#15. 217 E Division St, Mount Vernon, WA 98274
- Views: 1,625
- List price: $629,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.75 | Square feet: 2,597
- Price per square foot: $242.20
#16. 1087 Digby Rd, Mount Vernon, WA 98274
- Views: 1,601
- List price: $1,100,000
- Beds: 6 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 4,774
- Price per square foot: $230.41
#17. 15408 State Route, 9 Mount Vernon, WA 98273
- Views: 1,582
- List price: $625,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 3,287
- Price per square foot: $190.14
#18. 4312 Kiowa Dr, Mount Vernon, WA 98273
- Views: 1,566
- List price: $660,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.75 | Square feet: 2,190
- Price per square foot: $301.37
#19. 4385 Wildwood Ln, Anacortes, WA 98221
- Views: 1,524
- List price: $1,800,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,817
- Price per square foot: $990.64
#20. 1520 1518 10th St, Anacortes, WA 98221
- Views: 1,504
- List price: $675,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 1,008
- Price per square foot: $669.64
#21. 17527 Little Mountain Pl, Mount Vernon, WA 98274
- Views: 1,500
- List price: $820,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3.25 | Square feet: 2,878
- Price per square foot: $284.92
#22. 13532 Slice St, Anacortes, WA 98221
- Views: 1,495
- List price: $1,095,000
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,332
- Price per square foot: $822.07
#23. 3150 Lily Lake Rd, Bow, WA 98232
- Views: 1,494
- List price: $635,000
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,424
- Price per square foot: $445.93
#24. 15925 State Route, 536 Mount Vernon, WA 98273
- Views: 1,452
- List price: $729,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,370
- Price per square foot: $307.59
#25. 9923 Pull And Be Damned Point Rd, La Conner, WA 98257
- Views: 1,391
- List price: $879,000
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 1,800
- Price per square foot: $488.33
#26. 18340 Osprey Ct, Mount Vernon, WA 98274
- Views: 1,381
- List price: $1,190,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 5,173
- Price per square foot: $230.04
#27. 2806 Coho Ln, N Anacortes, WA 98221
- Views: 1,365
- List price: $737,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 2,312
- Price per square foot: $318.77
#28. 8336 Pinelli Rd, Sedro Woolley, WA 98284
- Views: 1,360
- List price: $645,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 2,112
- Price per square foot: $305.40
#29. 810 32nd St, Anacortes, WA 98221
- Views: 1,359
- List price: $399,000
- Beds: 1 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 660
- Price per square foot: $604.55
#30. 1907 Tundra Loop, Mount Vernon, WA 98273
- Views: 1,339
- List price: $574,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,611
- Price per square foot: $356.86
