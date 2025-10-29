The 30 most popular homes for sale in Longview

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.

To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Longview metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.

#1. 5780 Westside Hwy, Castle Rock, WA 98611

- Views: 1,685

- List price: $539,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,482

- Price per square foot: $363.70

- See 5780 Westside Hwy, Castle Rock, WA 98611 on Redfin.com

#2. 550 Holcomb Rd, Kelso, WA 98626

- Views: 983

- List price: $350,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,720

- Price per square foot: $203.49

- See 550 Holcomb Rd, Kelso, WA 98626 on Redfin.com

#3. 3541 Fairway Ln, Longview, WA 98632

- Views: 913

- List price: $585,000

- Beds: 7 | Baths: 2.75 | Square feet: 3,058

- Price per square foot: $191.30

- See 3541 Fairway Ln, Longview, WA 98632 on Redfin.com

#4. 3167 Pacific Way, Longview, WA 98632

- Views: 859

- List price: $454,700

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 1,232

- Price per square foot: $369.07

- See 3167 Pacific Way, Longview, WA 98632 on Redfin.com

#5. 174, Northwoods Cougar, WA 98616

- Views: 858

- List price: $169,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,340

- Price per square foot: $126.12

- See 174, Northwoods Cougar, WA 98616 on Redfin.com

#6. 147 Broken Mountain Dr, Kelso, WA 98626

- Views: 773

- List price: $510,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,880

- Price per square foot: $177.08

- See 147 Broken Mountain Dr, Kelso, WA 98626 on Redfin.com

#7. 116 Mulkey Ln, Ariel, WA 98603

- Views: 771

- List price: $425,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,568

- Price per square foot: $271.05

- See 116 Mulkey Ln, Ariel, WA 98603 on Redfin.com

#8. 3820 Westside Hwy, Castle Rock, WA 98611

- Views: 766

- List price: $490,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 1,556

- Price per square foot: $314.91

- See 3820 Westside Hwy, Castle Rock, WA 98611 on Redfin.com

#9. 2918 Glenwood Dr, Longview, WA 98632

- Views: 754

- List price: $645,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.25 | Square feet: 2,756

- Price per square foot: $234.03

- See 2918 Glenwood Dr, Longview, WA 98632 on Redfin.com

#10. 1415 Cloverdale Rd, Kalama, WA 98625

- Views: 736

- List price: $569,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,544

- Price per square foot: $224.02

- See 1415 Cloverdale Rd, Kalama, WA 98625 on Redfin.com

#11. 72 Whitewater Rd, Longview, WA 98632

- Views: 730

- List price: $449,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,840

- Price per square foot: $244.02

- See 72 Whitewater Rd, Longview, WA 98632 on Redfin.com

#12. 2666 Maplewood Dr, Longview, WA 98632

- Views: 708

- List price: $399,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,875

- Price per square foot: $213.28

- See 2666 Maplewood Dr, Longview, WA 98632 on Redfin.com

#13. 4300 Old Pacific Hwy, Kelso, WA 98626

- Views: 697

- List price: $960,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,904

- Price per square foot: $330.58

- See 4300 Old Pacific Hwy, Kelso, WA 98626 on Redfin.com

#14. 300 Modrow Rd, Kalama, WA 98625

- Views: 679

- List price: $649,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 3,155

- Price per square foot: $205.71

- See 300 Modrow Rd, Kalama, WA 98625 on Redfin.com

#15. 303 NW 1st Ave, Kelso, WA 98626

- Views: 667

- List price: $350,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,326

- Price per square foot: $150.47

- See 303 NW 1st Ave, Kelso, WA 98626 on Redfin.com

#16. 6405 Westside Hwy, Castle Rock, WA 98611

- Views: 664

- List price: $250,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 848

- Price per square foot: $294.81

- See 6405 Westside Hwy, Castle Rock, WA 98611 on Redfin.com

#17. 3149 Harris Street Rd, Kelso, WA 98626

- Views: 658

- List price: $410,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,948

- Price per square foot: $210.47

- See 3149 Harris Street Rd, Kelso, WA 98626 on Redfin.com

#18. 109 Stewart Spur, 1 Kelso, WA 98626

- Views: 658

- List price: $649,900

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,683

- Price per square foot: $242.23

- See 109 Stewart Spur, 1 Kelso, WA 98626 on Redfin.com

#19. 121 Streeter Rd, Silverlake, WA 98645

- Views: 657

- List price: $659,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3.25 | Square feet: 2,232

- Price per square foot: $295.25

- See 121 Streeter Rd, Silverlake, WA 98645 on Redfin.com

#20. 7650 Old Pacific Hwy, N Castle Rock, WA 98611

- Views: 639

- List price: $540,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,741

- Price per square foot: $144.35

- See 7650 Old Pacific Hwy, N Castle Rock, WA 98611 on Redfin.com

#21. 3287 Green Mountain Rd, Kalama, WA 98625

- Views: 627

- List price: $589,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,268

- Price per square foot: $259.70

- See 3287 Green Mountain Rd, Kalama, WA 98625 on Redfin.com

#22. 537 26th Ave, Longview, WA 98632

- Views: 602

- List price: $389,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,485

- Price per square foot: $261.95

- See 537 26th Ave, Longview, WA 98632 on Redfin.com

#23. 104, Terumi Longview, WA 98632

- Views: 593

- List price: $369,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,190

- Price per square foot: $310.84

- See 104, Terumi Longview, WA 98632 on Redfin.com

#24. 1602 Jefferson St, Kelso, WA 98626

- Views: 587

- List price: $325,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,456

- Price per square foot: $223.21

- See 1602 Jefferson St, Kelso, WA 98626 on Redfin.com

#25. 606 S 5th Ave, Kelso, WA 98626

- Views: 583

- List price: $249,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,326

- Price per square foot: $188.46

- See 606 S 5th Ave, Kelso, WA 98626 on Redfin.com

#26. 549 Diebert Rd, Longview, WA 98632

- Views: 579

- List price: $650,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 2,800

- Price per square foot: $232.14

- See 549 Diebert Rd, Longview, WA 98632 on Redfin.com

#27. 2515 Cascade Way, Longview, WA 98632

- Views: 579

- List price: $559,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,158

- Price per square foot: $177.30

- See 2515 Cascade Way, Longview, WA 98632 on Redfin.com

#28. 1804 Susan Ave, Longview, WA 98632

- Views: 570

- List price: $360,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,276

- Price per square foot: $282.13

- See 1804 Susan Ave, Longview, WA 98632 on Redfin.com

#29. 551 Haussler Rd, Kelso, WA 98626

- Views: 569

- List price: $574,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,487

- Price per square foot: $231.16

- See 551 Haussler Rd, Kelso, WA 98626 on Redfin.com

#30. 3632 Columbia Heights Rd, Longview, WA 98632

- Views: 565

- List price: $484,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,856

- Price per square foot: $261.26

- See 3632 Columbia Heights Rd, Longview, WA 98632 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.