The 30 most popular homes for sale in Longview

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.
To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Longview metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.
#1. 5780 Westside Hwy, Castle Rock, WA 98611
- Views: 1,685
- List price: $539,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,482
- Price per square foot: $363.70
#2. 550 Holcomb Rd, Kelso, WA 98626
- Views: 983
- List price: $350,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,720
- Price per square foot: $203.49
#3. 3541 Fairway Ln, Longview, WA 98632
- Views: 913
- List price: $585,000
- Beds: 7 | Baths: 2.75 | Square feet: 3,058
- Price per square foot: $191.30
#4. 3167 Pacific Way, Longview, WA 98632
- Views: 859
- List price: $454,700
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 1,232
- Price per square foot: $369.07
#5. 174, Northwoods Cougar, WA 98616
- Views: 858
- List price: $169,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,340
- Price per square foot: $126.12
#6. 147 Broken Mountain Dr, Kelso, WA 98626
- Views: 773
- List price: $510,000
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,880
- Price per square foot: $177.08
#7. 116 Mulkey Ln, Ariel, WA 98603
- Views: 771
- List price: $425,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,568
- Price per square foot: $271.05
#8. 3820 Westside Hwy, Castle Rock, WA 98611
- Views: 766
- List price: $490,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 1,556
- Price per square foot: $314.91
#9. 2918 Glenwood Dr, Longview, WA 98632
- Views: 754
- List price: $645,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.25 | Square feet: 2,756
- Price per square foot: $234.03
#10. 1415 Cloverdale Rd, Kalama, WA 98625
- Views: 736
- List price: $569,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,544
- Price per square foot: $224.02
#11. 72 Whitewater Rd, Longview, WA 98632
- Views: 730
- List price: $449,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,840
- Price per square foot: $244.02
#12. 2666 Maplewood Dr, Longview, WA 98632
- Views: 708
- List price: $399,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,875
- Price per square foot: $213.28
#13. 4300 Old Pacific Hwy, Kelso, WA 98626
- Views: 697
- List price: $960,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,904
- Price per square foot: $330.58
#14. 300 Modrow Rd, Kalama, WA 98625
- Views: 679
- List price: $649,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 3,155
- Price per square foot: $205.71
#15. 303 NW 1st Ave, Kelso, WA 98626
- Views: 667
- List price: $350,000
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,326
- Price per square foot: $150.47
#16. 6405 Westside Hwy, Castle Rock, WA 98611
- Views: 664
- List price: $250,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 848
- Price per square foot: $294.81
#17. 3149 Harris Street Rd, Kelso, WA 98626
- Views: 658
- List price: $410,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,948
- Price per square foot: $210.47
#18. 109 Stewart Spur, 1 Kelso, WA 98626
- Views: 658
- List price: $649,900
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,683
- Price per square foot: $242.23
#19. 121 Streeter Rd, Silverlake, WA 98645
- Views: 657
- List price: $659,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3.25 | Square feet: 2,232
- Price per square foot: $295.25
#20. 7650 Old Pacific Hwy, N Castle Rock, WA 98611
- Views: 639
- List price: $540,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,741
- Price per square foot: $144.35
#21. 3287 Green Mountain Rd, Kalama, WA 98625
- Views: 627
- List price: $589,000
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,268
- Price per square foot: $259.70
#22. 537 26th Ave, Longview, WA 98632
- Views: 602
- List price: $389,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,485
- Price per square foot: $261.95
#23. 104, Terumi Longview, WA 98632
- Views: 593
- List price: $369,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,190
- Price per square foot: $310.84
#24. 1602 Jefferson St, Kelso, WA 98626
- Views: 587
- List price: $325,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,456
- Price per square foot: $223.21
#25. 606 S 5th Ave, Kelso, WA 98626
- Views: 583
- List price: $249,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,326
- Price per square foot: $188.46
#26. 549 Diebert Rd, Longview, WA 98632
- Views: 579
- List price: $650,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 2,800
- Price per square foot: $232.14
#27. 2515 Cascade Way, Longview, WA 98632
- Views: 579
- List price: $559,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,158
- Price per square foot: $177.30
#28. 1804 Susan Ave, Longview, WA 98632
- Views: 570
- List price: $360,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,276
- Price per square foot: $282.13
#29. 551 Haussler Rd, Kelso, WA 98626
- Views: 569
- List price: $574,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,487
- Price per square foot: $231.16
#30. 3632 Columbia Heights Rd, Longview, WA 98632
- Views: 565
- List price: $484,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,856
- Price per square foot: $261.26
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.