The 30 most popular homes for sale in Kennewick

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.
To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Kennewick metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.
#1. 1641 Brantingham Rd, Richland, WA 99352
- Views: 310
- List price: $574,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,687
- Price per square foot: $213.96
#2. 733 Snyder St, Richland, WA 99354
- Views: 270
- List price: $905,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 3,920
- Price per square foot: $230.87
#3. 26305 S 1005, Pr Kennewick, WA 99338
- Views: 246
- List price: $724,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,519
- Price per square foot: $287.77
#4. 608 Meadows Drive South Dr, Richland, WA 99352
- Views: 245
- List price: $479,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,733
- Price per square foot: $175.59
#5. 1519 N Riverside Dr, West Richland, WA 99353
- Views: 234
- List price: $555,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 2.25 | Square feet: 2,454
- Price per square foot: $226.16
#6. 1703 S Quay Ct, Kennewick, WA 99338
- Views: 233
- List price: $680,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,740
- Price per square foot: $248.18
#7. 8713 W 2nd Ave, Kennewick, WA 99336
- Views: 210
- List price: $550,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,354
- Price per square foot: $233.64
#8. 3493 Hanstead St, Richland, WA 99352
- Views: 208
- List price: $665,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,794
- Price per square foot: $238.01
#9. 4406 W Rio Grande #F Ave, Kennewick, WA 99336
- Views: 201
- List price: $289,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,330
- Price per square foot: $217.29
#10. 192205 E 247th Pr Pr, SE Kennewick, WA 99337
- Views: 199
- List price: $625,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.25 | Square feet: 2,032
- Price per square foot: $307.58
#11. 43506 E Mcwhorter Ln, West Richland, WA 99353
- Views: 197
- List price: $715,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.75 | Square feet: 2,817
- Price per square foot: $253.82
#12. 1125 Hills West Way, Richland, WA 99352
- Views: 188
- List price: $645,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.25 | Square feet: 4,536
- Price per square foot: $142.20
#13. 280 Jake Rd, Pasco, WA 99301
- Views: 184
- List price: $675,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,920
- Price per square foot: $351.56
#14. 2202 S Dawes Ct, Kennewick, WA 99338
- Views: 183
- List price: $615,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.25 | Square feet: 2,388
- Price per square foot: $257.54
#15. 53010 N Hillview Ct, NE Benton City, WA 99320
- Views: 181
- List price: $699,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.25 | Square feet: 3,403
- Price per square foot: $205.67
#16. 78604 E Canyon Meadow Dr, Kennewick, WA 99338
- Views: 178
- List price: $770,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,450
- Price per square foot: $314.29
#17. 2017 S Sheppard Pl, Kennewick, WA 99338
- Views: 177
- List price: $460,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.25 | Square feet: 2,285
- Price per square foot: $201.31
#18. 523 W Kennewick Ave, Kennewick, WA 99336
- Views: 177
- List price: $229,800
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,372
- Price per square foot: $96.88
#19. 1203 S Garfield St, Kennewick, WA 99337
- Views: 172
- List price: $324,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 1,686
- Price per square foot: $192.17
#20. 8820 W Imnaha Ct, Kennewick, WA 99336
- Views: 172
- List price: $464,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.75 | Square feet: 2,424
- Price per square foot: $191.79
#21. 113 Columbia Bluff Ln, Pasco, WA 99301
- Views: 170
- List price: $1,094,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,119
- Price per square foot: $350.75
#22. 1 Dahlia Ct, Pasco, WA 99301
- Views: 169
- List price: $559,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.75 | Square feet: 2,490
- Price per square foot: $224.86
#23. 1920 Howell Ave, Richland, WA 99354
- Views: 166
- List price: $605,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,281
- Price per square foot: $184.40
#24. 7803 W 20th Ave, Kennewick, WA 99338
- Views: 164
- List price: $386,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 1,366
- Price per square foot: $283.24
#25. 515 Blue St, Richland, WA 99354
- Views: 163
- List price: $364,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,536
- Price per square foot: $237.57
#26. 1416 Agnes St, Richland, WA 99352
- Views: 163
- List price: $439,900
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 2.25 | Square feet: 2,668
- Price per square foot: $164.88
#27. 4214 W Klamath Ave, Unit A-4 Kennewick, WA 99336
- Views: 162
- List price: $259,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,646
- Price per square foot: $157.90
#28. 1308 Swift Blvd, Richland, WA 99352
- Views: 158
- List price: $430,000
- Beds: 6 | Baths: 2.75 | Square feet: 2,350
- Price per square foot: $182.98
#29. 2723 Stonecreek Dr, Richland, WA 99354
- Views: 157
- List price: $525,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,054
- Price per square foot: $255.60
#30. 7515 Sandy Ridge Rd, Pasco, WA 99301
- Views: 157
- List price: $1,475,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 4,781
- Price per square foot: $308.51
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.