The 30 most popular homes for sale in Kennewick

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.

To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Kennewick metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.

#1. 1641 Brantingham Rd, Richland, WA 99352

- Views: 310

- List price: $574,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,687

- Price per square foot: $213.96

- See 1641 Brantingham Rd, Richland, WA 99352 on Redfin.com

#2. 733 Snyder St, Richland, WA 99354

- Views: 270

- List price: $905,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 3,920

- Price per square foot: $230.87

- See 733 Snyder St, Richland, WA 99354 on Redfin.com

#3. 26305 S 1005, Pr Kennewick, WA 99338

- Views: 246

- List price: $724,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,519

- Price per square foot: $287.77

- See 26305 S 1005, Pr Kennewick, WA 99338 on Redfin.com

#4. 608 Meadows Drive South Dr, Richland, WA 99352

- Views: 245

- List price: $479,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,733

- Price per square foot: $175.59

- See 608 Meadows Drive South Dr, Richland, WA 99352 on Redfin.com

#5. 1519 N Riverside Dr, West Richland, WA 99353

- Views: 234

- List price: $555,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 2.25 | Square feet: 2,454

- Price per square foot: $226.16

- See 1519 N Riverside Dr, West Richland, WA 99353 on Redfin.com

#6. 1703 S Quay Ct, Kennewick, WA 99338

- Views: 233

- List price: $680,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,740

- Price per square foot: $248.18

- See 1703 S Quay Ct, Kennewick, WA 99338 on Redfin.com

#7. 8713 W 2nd Ave, Kennewick, WA 99336

- Views: 210

- List price: $550,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,354

- Price per square foot: $233.64

- See 8713 W 2nd Ave, Kennewick, WA 99336 on Redfin.com

#8. 3493 Hanstead St, Richland, WA 99352

- Views: 208

- List price: $665,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,794

- Price per square foot: $238.01

- See 3493 Hanstead St, Richland, WA 99352 on Redfin.com

#9. 4406 W Rio Grande #F Ave, Kennewick, WA 99336

- Views: 201

- List price: $289,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,330

- Price per square foot: $217.29

- See 4406 W Rio Grande #F Ave, Kennewick, WA 99336 on Redfin.com

#10. 192205 E 247th Pr Pr, SE Kennewick, WA 99337

- Views: 199

- List price: $625,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.25 | Square feet: 2,032

- Price per square foot: $307.58

- See 192205 E 247th Pr Pr, SE Kennewick, WA 99337 on Redfin.com

#11. 43506 E Mcwhorter Ln, West Richland, WA 99353

- Views: 197

- List price: $715,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.75 | Square feet: 2,817

- Price per square foot: $253.82

- See 43506 E Mcwhorter Ln, West Richland, WA 99353 on Redfin.com

#12. 1125 Hills West Way, Richland, WA 99352

- Views: 188

- List price: $645,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.25 | Square feet: 4,536

- Price per square foot: $142.20

- See 1125 Hills West Way, Richland, WA 99352 on Redfin.com

#13. 280 Jake Rd, Pasco, WA 99301

- Views: 184

- List price: $675,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,920

- Price per square foot: $351.56

- See 280 Jake Rd, Pasco, WA 99301 on Redfin.com

#14. 2202 S Dawes Ct, Kennewick, WA 99338

- Views: 183

- List price: $615,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.25 | Square feet: 2,388

- Price per square foot: $257.54

- See 2202 S Dawes Ct, Kennewick, WA 99338 on Redfin.com

#15. 53010 N Hillview Ct, NE Benton City, WA 99320

- Views: 181

- List price: $699,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.25 | Square feet: 3,403

- Price per square foot: $205.67

- See 53010 N Hillview Ct, NE Benton City, WA 99320 on Redfin.com

#16. 78604 E Canyon Meadow Dr, Kennewick, WA 99338

- Views: 178

- List price: $770,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,450

- Price per square foot: $314.29

- See 78604 E Canyon Meadow Dr, Kennewick, WA 99338 on Redfin.com

#17. 2017 S Sheppard Pl, Kennewick, WA 99338

- Views: 177

- List price: $460,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.25 | Square feet: 2,285

- Price per square foot: $201.31

- See 2017 S Sheppard Pl, Kennewick, WA 99338 on Redfin.com

#18. 523 W Kennewick Ave, Kennewick, WA 99336

- Views: 177

- List price: $229,800

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,372

- Price per square foot: $96.88

- See 523 W Kennewick Ave, Kennewick, WA 99336 on Redfin.com

#19. 1203 S Garfield St, Kennewick, WA 99337

- Views: 172

- List price: $324,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 1,686

- Price per square foot: $192.17

- See 1203 S Garfield St, Kennewick, WA 99337 on Redfin.com

#20. 8820 W Imnaha Ct, Kennewick, WA 99336

- Views: 172

- List price: $464,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.75 | Square feet: 2,424

- Price per square foot: $191.79

- See 8820 W Imnaha Ct, Kennewick, WA 99336 on Redfin.com

#21. 113 Columbia Bluff Ln, Pasco, WA 99301

- Views: 170

- List price: $1,094,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,119

- Price per square foot: $350.75

- See 113 Columbia Bluff Ln, Pasco, WA 99301 on Redfin.com

#22. 1 Dahlia Ct, Pasco, WA 99301

- Views: 169

- List price: $559,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.75 | Square feet: 2,490

- Price per square foot: $224.86

- See 1 Dahlia Ct, Pasco, WA 99301 on Redfin.com

#23. 1920 Howell Ave, Richland, WA 99354

- Views: 166

- List price: $605,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,281

- Price per square foot: $184.40

- See 1920 Howell Ave, Richland, WA 99354 on Redfin.com

#24. 7803 W 20th Ave, Kennewick, WA 99338

- Views: 164

- List price: $386,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 1,366

- Price per square foot: $283.24

- See 7803 W 20th Ave, Kennewick, WA 99338 on Redfin.com

#25. 515 Blue St, Richland, WA 99354

- Views: 163

- List price: $364,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,536

- Price per square foot: $237.57

- See 515 Blue St, Richland, WA 99354 on Redfin.com

#26. 1416 Agnes St, Richland, WA 99352

- Views: 163

- List price: $439,900

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 2.25 | Square feet: 2,668

- Price per square foot: $164.88

- See 1416 Agnes St, Richland, WA 99352 on Redfin.com

#27. 4214 W Klamath Ave, Unit A-4 Kennewick, WA 99336

- Views: 162

- List price: $259,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,646

- Price per square foot: $157.90

- See 4214 W Klamath Ave, Unit A-4 Kennewick, WA 99336 on Redfin.com

#28. 1308 Swift Blvd, Richland, WA 99352

- Views: 158

- List price: $430,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 2.75 | Square feet: 2,350

- Price per square foot: $182.98

- See 1308 Swift Blvd, Richland, WA 99352 on Redfin.com

#29. 2723 Stonecreek Dr, Richland, WA 99354

- Views: 157

- List price: $525,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,054

- Price per square foot: $255.60

- See 2723 Stonecreek Dr, Richland, WA 99354 on Redfin.com

#30. 7515 Sandy Ridge Rd, Pasco, WA 99301

- Views: 157

- List price: $1,475,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 4,781

- Price per square foot: $308.51

- See 7515 Sandy Ridge Rd, Pasco, WA 99301 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.