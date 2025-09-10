3 teens critically wounded in shooting at suburban Denver high school, including suspected shooter

DENVER — (AP) — Three teens were critically wounded Wednesday in a shooting at a high school in the foothills of suburban Denver, including the suspected shooter, authorities said.

The shooting was reported around 12:30 p.m. at Evergreen High School in Evergreen, about 30 miles west of Denver, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jacki Kelley said.

It is not clear what led up to the shooting or how the suspected shooter, believed to be a student at the school, was shot. None of the law enforcement officers who responded to the shooting is believed to have fired any shots, Kelley said.

The shooting happened on school grounds, but it wasn't immediately known whether it was inside the school building, she said. Investigators don't believe there is any further threat to the community, she said.

All three teens taken to St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood, Colorado, were shot, CEO Kevin Cullinan said. The high school with more than 900 students is largely surrounded by forest. It is about a mile from the center of Evergreen, which has a population of 9,300 people.

Over 100 police officers from around the Denver area rushed to the school to try to help, Kelley said. A 1999 school shooting at Jefferson County's Columbine High killed 14 people, including a woman who died earlier this year of complications from her injuries in the shooting.

Parents of Evergreen High School students were told to go to an elementary school to reunite with their children.

“This is the scariest thing you could ever think that could happen, and these parents were really frightened and so were the kids,” Kelley said.

