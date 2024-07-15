What to stream: Childish Gambino, Daisy Ridley, Natalie Portman, some gladiators and Kristen Stewart

Natalie Portman starring in her first TV series in "Lady in the Lake" for Apple TV+ and Roland Emmerich's gladiator series "Those About to Die" are some of the new television, films, music and games headed to a device near you.

Also among the streaming offerings worth your time as selected by The Associated Press' entertainment journalists: Kerry Washington's comedy "UnPrisoned" returns for a second season, Daisy Ridley stars as the trailblazing deep sea swimmer Trudy Ederle in "Young Woman and the Sea" and Donald Glover releases his last album under his Childish Gambino moniker.

NEW MOVIES TO STREAM

— If you loved the adrenaline rush of watching Alex Honnold scale El Capitan in "Free Solo," Netflix has a treat for you. This time the heights are manmade but no less harrowing. In "Skywalkers: A Love Story," filmmaker Jeff Zimbalist takes viewers into the dangerous world of rooftoppers – the daredevils who scale the world's tallest buildings. The subjects in "Skywalkers," streaming on Netflix starting Friday, July 19, are Angela Nikolau and Ivan Beerkus who are not only talented rooftoppers but also in a relationship (hence the "love story" in the title) with own ups and downs. Part heist movie, part dazzling spectacle thanks to incredible Go-Pro footage, part relationship drama, it is a no-brainer of a click.

— Daisy Ridley stars as the trailblazing deep sea swimmer Trudy Ederle in "Young Woman and the Sea," a very well made and inspiring sports drama that harkens back to the live-action movies Disney used to make in the early '90s like "Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken." Accessible for the whole family, the movie follows Ederle from her childhood to the Olympics and finally on her quest to become the first woman to swim the English Channel, in 1926. It had a somewhat quiet theatrical release after producer Jerry Bruckheimer found it got the best test scores of his career. But now it'll be available for all, on Disney+, on Friday July 19.

— MAX has a few good new offerings, too, with the streaming premiere of " Love Lies Bleeding " (one of the AP's favorites of the year so far) on Friday, July 19 and "The Commandant's Shadow" on Thursday. The former is the sophomore feature of filmmaker Rose Glass, who directs Kristen Stewart in a wildly compelling performance as a gym manager who has fallen for a bodybuilder (Katy O'Brien) drifter. Associated Press Film Writer Jake Coyle wrote in his review that it "gives Stewart a vivid noir sandbox where all of her talent for obsession, desire and rage finds its gnarliest expression yet." The latter is a documentary in which the son of Nazi commandant Rudolf Höss (also the subject of the Oscar-winning "The Zone of Interest" ) reckons with his family's past.

— And finally Prime Video has the sequel "My Spy: The Eternal City," in which Dave Bautista's CIA agent JJ accompanies Sophie (Chloe Coleman) on a school trip to Italy where they get caught up in a terrorist plot. Kristen Schaal, Ken Jeong, Anna Faris and Craig Robinson co-star in the Pete Segal pic which is available starting Thursday.

— AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr

NEW MUSIC TO STREAM

— In October, the Miami rap duo City Girls – made up of JT and Yung Miami – released their third album, "RAW." The release, which embraced their spirited party records and moments of real vulnerability, followed a few years of true virality, deserved through hit tracks like 2018's "Act Up." But it appears all wasn't great behind the scenes, and the duo are no longer together. But on Friday, July 19, JT will release her first mixtape as a solo artist, the 19-track "City Cinderella." "Okay," the lead single from the release, features Jeezy — a fiery declaration of being a heck of a lot better than just OK.

— Next week Childish Gambino will release his sixth studio album, "Bardo Stone & the New World," what is being touted as his final album under Donald Glover's Childish Gambino moniker. It also serves as the soundtrack to his forthcoming film of the same name. The lead track, "Lithonia," is anthemic synth-rock, like Glover's own take on Britpop-punk. It was co-produced by Glover, Ludwig Göransson, Max Martin, and Michael Uzowuru. A surprising turn, to be sure.

— Six of the year members of BTS are currently serving South Korea's mandatory national service. (Jin, the oldest at 31, finished his 18-month military service last month. He will be an Olympic torchbearer at the Paris games.) But that doesn't mean their slowing down their musical output. Jimin is preparing to release his second solo album, "Muse." Using "Smeraldo Garden Marching Band," featuring rapper Loco, as evidence, this release is all rosy cheeked pop songs about love and crushing. Just don't get a cavity with all that sweetness.

— Rarely does a new artist emerge with such ambition: "I'll Always Come Find You," the debut album from LA rapper and singer BLXST, is a concept record of sorts that follows a protagonist named Birdie, who inherits his late father's chauffeur car service and meets a handful of interesting personalities in the backseat. Across 20 tracks — boasting of collaborations with everyone from 2 Chainz, Amanda Reifer, Becky G, Anderson .Paak and Feid to Kamasi Washington, Offset and Ty Dolla $ign. BLXST traverses genre with the ease of a veteran artist.

— Also out Friday, July 19: Austin artist BLK ODYSSY’s latest, “1-800 FANTASY.” The eclectic release veers across his chosen genres: R&B, hip-hop, funk, neo-soul, and jazz — without ever sacrificing his earworm hooks. Start with the breakup banger “Changes.”

— AP Music Writer Maria Sherman

NEW SERIES TO STREAM

— Kerry Washington's comedy "UnPrisoned" returns for a second season Wednesday on Hulu. She plays Paige, a single mom raising a teenage son who is thrown a curveball when her dad (played by Delroy Lindo) moves in after he's released from prison. Paige works as a therapist but has personal issues of her own to work through, including fears of abandonment. The series was created by writer Terry McMillan, who tapped into her own experience growing up in the foster care system because her own father was incarcerated.

— There's a catchphrase where people share random points in time or moments in pop culture that they think about often and describe it as their Roman Empire. By those standards, director Roland Emmerich's Roman Empire is... the Roman Empire. Known for big budget disaster flicks like "Independence Day" and "Godzilla," Emmerich's first foray into television is a topic that he says has long intrigued him, the Roman Empire. "Those About to Die" is a gladiator series set in ancient Rome during the Flavian era. The cast includes Anthony Hopkins, Iwan Rheon, Dimitri Leonidas, Jojo Macari and Tom Hughes. All 10 episodes stream Thursday on Peacock.

— Part 1 of the sixth and final season of "Cobra Kai" launches Thursday on Netflix. Taking place decades after the first "Karate Kid" movie, the series follows Ralph Macchio and William Zabka's characters Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence. It's taken years, but they're finally on the same side of the Cobra Kai dojo — as senseis who teach teens karate. They also have a common enemy in John Cleese's Martin Kove. The show artfully weaves characters from the original movies into its storylines. Co-creator Jon Hurwitz calls it the Miyagiverse.

— Natalie Portman stars in her first TV series in "Lady in the Lake" for Apple TV+. The show is based on a book by Laura Lippman. Set in 1960s Baltimore, Portman plays a bored housewife and mother whose obsession with two local murders prompts her to leave her family to become an investigative journalist. Moses Ingram ("The Queen's Gambit) also co-stars with Y'lan Noel of "Insecure." "Lady in the Lake" debuts Friday, July 19.

— Alicia Rancilio

NEW VIDEO GAMES TO PLAY

— It's been more than a decade since we've been able to enjoy college football on a video game console, and a lot has changed. For starters, the real-life amateurs can now make a few bucks. That's good news for Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, Colorado wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter and Michigan running back Donovan Edwards, the cover models for EA Sports College Football 25. The long-awaited reboot lets you play as a coach, building a team from scratch, or as a player, fighting your way to the Heisman Trophy. Or you can just go back to your old school — 134 are represented — and enjoy all the atmosphere, fight songs and mascots you expect on an autumn Saturday. The season kicks off Friday, July 19, on PlayStation 5 and Xbox X/S.

— Capcom's Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess is an intriguing experiment from the company known for blockbusters like Resident Evil. It takes place on a mountain ruled by a mystical maiden, but it's under attack from evil forces called the Seethe. During the day, your job is to rescue villagers who have been possessed by demons. After sunset, you and the villagers join forces to protect the maiden from defilement by the Seethe. The result is a curious blend of the real-time strategy and tower defense genres, with lush graphics inspired by Japanese folklore. The fight begins Friday, July 19, on PlayStation 5/4, Xbox X/S/One and PC.

— Lou Kesten

