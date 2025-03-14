Vedder Cup at stake when Padres face Mariners as part of Pearl Jam singer's charity drive

PEORIA, Ariz. — (AP) — The winner of the annual series between the San Diego Padres and Seattle Mariners will now win the Vedder Cup, a trophy designed by Pearl Jam lead singer Eddie Vedder.

This award is part of a charity drive benefiting the Epidermolysis Bullosa Research Partnership, an organization co-founded by Eddie and Jill Vedder. The charity is dedicated to funding research to discover treatments and cures for Epidermolysis Bullosa, a condition that causes blistering of the skin.

The Padres and Mariners play two series against each other every season. This year, they meet May 16-18 at Seattle and Aug. 25-27 at San Diego.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.