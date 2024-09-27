U.S. publishers association honors Belarus book publisher forced into exile

NEW YORK — (AP) — A Belarus book publisher forced to operate out of Poland because of persecution from its own government is being honored by the trade association representing U.S. publishers.

The Association of American Publishers announced Friday that it was awarding its International Freedom to Publish Award to Januškevič Publishing House. The award, given to a non-U.S. publisher who has “demonstrated courage and fortitude in defending freedom of expression,” has previously gone to publishers in South Africa, Guatemala and Venezuela among other countries.

Januškevič was founded a decade ago by Andrej Januškevič, who in 2022 was arrested and imprisoned for selling books in the Belarusian language, which the Russian-allied government has condemned. He has since fled to Poland and continued to publish; Belarus officials have revoked the license of Januškevič and several other publishers, making it illegal for them to run their companies in the country.

“The leaders of Januškevič Publishing House have braved censorship, suffered incarceration, and endured exile, all in service of their mission to provide readers with literature in the Belarusian language," Maria Pallante, the association's CEO and president, said in a statement.

Andrej Januškevič said in a statement that the “Belarusian language illuminates our culture and heritage,” and said that he was publishing it "in hopes that it may serve as a beacon, giving comfort to citizens of our homeland, and hope to those who must live in exile.”

