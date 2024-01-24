Tom Steyer has written a guide to fighting climate change, 'Cheaper, Faster, Better'

NEW YORK — (AP) — Billionaire businessman-environmentalist Tom Steyer has a book out this spring that combines personal and professional stories for a guide on how to battle climate change.

“Cheaper, Faster, Better: How We’ll Win the Climate War" will be published May 28, Spiegel & Grau announced Wednesday. In his book, Steyer urges action from investors, policymakers and the general public.

“I first became a ‘climate person’ on a 2006 trip to Alaska with my family," Steyer said in a statement. "I wanted them to see how beautiful and powerful the untouched American landscape can be. Except there was one problem — Alaska was melting. The vast glacial expanse that I admired on my first visit there in 1981 had completely disappeared.

“From that point on, I’ve dedicated my time, resources and energy to helping America win the climate war.”

Steyer, who sought the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020, is the co-founder of Galvanize Climate Solutions and founder of the progressive policy and voter organization NextGen America.

