Timothée Chalamet has surprising wish for a perfect 2026 following Golden Globe win

After winning his first Golden Globe, Timothée Chalamet said it was a good start to the new year.

But making 2026 a perfect year would require more than the French-American movie star's acting skills.

Asked by French magazine Paris-Match during the ceremony whether it could be “the year of Chalamet,” he was quoted as saying that “for 2026 to be truly perfect, Saint-Etienne will have to be promoted back to Ligue 1 next season.”

Chalamet was referring to the soccer team he supports, a storied name in France that has lost much of its former luster and was relegated to the second tier last season.

Saint-Etienne — which has 10 league titles to its name — dominated French soccer during the 1960s and ’70s. A proud club with working-class roots, Saint-Etienne fell into mediocrity in the 1980s in the aftermath of a financial scandal.

Chalamet inherited his love for the club from his father and has often spoken with passion about the team and its players.

After 18 rounds of matches this season, Saint-Etienne sits fourth in Ligue 2, just one point behind second place, which would secure promotion back to the top level.

The 30-year-old Chalamet won his first Golden Globe, for “Marty Supreme,” after four previous nominations. He is considered a top contender for his first Oscar.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.