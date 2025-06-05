Sean 'Diddy' Combs' warned about nods to jury as ex-girlfriend testifies at sex trafficking trial

NEW YORK — (AP) — Another ex-girlfriend who says Sean "Diddy" Combs abused her testified Thursday about being subjected to drug-fueled sex marathons orchestrated by the hip-hop mogul, who was warned by the judge in his sex-trafficking trial that he would be kicked out of the courtroom if he kept "nodding vigorously" at the jury.

The woman, using the pseudonym "Jane," is among several witnesses who accuse Combs of violence toward them, including his former girlfriend, R&B singer Casandra "Cassie" Ventura. Cassie has testified Combs assaulted her numerous times and made her endure "hundreds" of encounters with male sex workers called " freak-offs " that he allegedly watched and filmed.

Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty to charges of running his business empire as a racketeering enterprise that enabled and concealed the abuse of women over two decades. He faces 15 years to life if convicted.

Jane, a single mother, testified she told Combs repeatedly, in person and in writing, that she did not want to keep having those freak-offs with other men. But Combs kept pushing her into them and she felt “obligated” to go along with it, she said. He also had control over her life in other ways, she said, including by paying the rent on her home.

A single mother, Jane said she got to know Combs while on a “girls’ trip” to Miami in 2020 with a friend who was dating the him at the time. Jane said she dated him from 2021 to 2024 in what began as a loving and passionate relationship.

While testifying, she dropped her head and appeared to get emotional, wiping away tears, as a prosecutor asked her about a turning point in their relationship: May 2021, when she said Combs started talking to her about his sexual fantasies involving other men and role playing.

One night, she acquiesced because it “seemed like he wanted that, and it was turning him on,” and she wanted to make him happy. Within hours, she said, she was in a Miami hotel room watching Combs’ personal assistants setting the space up for a freak-off.

Jane said she was dating Combs at the time of his arrest last September.

Before Jane testified, while jurors were at lunch, Judge Arun Subramanian told lawyers that any more energetic nodding from Combs to the jury “could result in the exclusion of your client from the courtroom.” The judge said he saw the display while Combs’ defense team cross-examined Bryana “Bana” Bongolan, a friend of Cassie. Defense attorney Marc Agnifilo said he understood. The judge added sternly: “There should be no efforts whatsoever to have an interaction with this jury.”

Combs has been active in his defense throughout the trial, regularly writing notes to his lawyers, and they have consulted with him as they questioned witnesses.

Subramanian took steps to protect Jane's anonymity, including warning observers not to describe or sketch her in a way that would reveal her identity.

Testimony resumed Thursday morning with the defense continuing to cross-examine Bongolan, a graphic designer who has a pending lawsuit against Combs.

She testified the previous day that Combs once dangled her over a balcony of a high-rise Los Angeles apartment for 10 to 15 seconds. She says the 2016 episode traumatized her and left her with lasting nightmares. For a time afterward, she said she would wake up screaming.

Defense attorney Nicole Westmoreland pressed Bongolan on inconsistencies Thursday, suggesting she lied or exaggerated some of her claims.

The lawyer said Combs might not have even been in Los Angeles when Bongolan alleges he dangled her from the balcony. Combs was performing on tour for most of September 2016, including dates on the East Coast around the time cellphone metadata shows she took pictures of her alleged injuries.

“You agree that one person can’t be in two places at the same time,” Westmoreland asked.

Bongolan responded: “In like theory, yeah. It’s hard to answer that one.”

Questioned again by prosecutors, Bongolan said that while she doesn’t recall the exact date, she has no doubt that the balcony episode happened.

Bongolan also acknowledged she smoked marijuana with Combs not long after the balcony episode, then went to one of his concerts a week later and a private party he held around the same time.

“You weren’t too fearful enough to not go to Mr. Combs’ event, were you?” Westmoreland asked.

“I always had a feeling inside, but yes, I went,” Bongolan said.

Associated Press writer Dave Collins in Hartford, Connecticut, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.