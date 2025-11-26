Report: Spotify to increase prices of subscription plans

WASHINGTON — Spotify will reportedly raise prices on its subscription plans at the beginning of 2026, according to a Financial Times report that cited three people familiar with the matter.

The report does not specify by how much the streaming giant will increase its prices.

However, Spotify’s rates have previously been raised by a dollar in 2023 and again in 2024.

The 2023 price increase was Spotify’s first since it launched in the U.S. in 2011 at $9.99 per month.

Price increases are part of Spotify’s strategy and will continue in a “thoughtful” way, co-president Alex Norström said during the company’s Nov. 4 earnings call, according to Billboard.com.

Norström explained that Spotify aims to “maintain a particular value-to-price ratio, and adding more value by adding new features gives it the ability to raise prices.”

One of those features will be the launch of music videos on its platform, Spotify confirmed to Billboard.

On Spotify’s website, it says:

“We occasionally update our prices as we continue to innovate and invest in giving you better listening experiences and more value than ever before. We may also adjust our prices to reflect local factors and meet market demands while offering an unparalleled service to listeners.”

It should be noted that this statement falls under general price updates and not any specific increase.

If your plan’s price is changing, Spotify said it will email customers in advance, explaining when the change will happen and how much the increase will be.

