Rapper Rod Wave faces more than a dozen charges, some involving a gun, in Georgia

ATLANTA — (AP) — The rapper known as Rod Wave faces more than a dozen charges, some involving a gun, after he turned himself in to sheriff's officials in Georgia on Tuesday.

Wave, whose real name is Rodarius Green, voluntarily surrendered to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office on warrants stemming from an April 21 police call in the Atlanta suburb of Milton, police there said.

A police report obtained by the AP describes officers finding luxury cars with bullet holes in them and signs of a break-in at the home in one of Georgia's most exclusive communities last month. But it does not explain why authorities are now accusing the rapper of several crimes.

“There is no truth to these charges,” the rapper’s lawyers Drew Findling and Marissa Goldberg said in a statement to The Associated Press.

“Rod Green was a victim of a burglary and committed no crimes," they said. "How he was even charged as a result of this situation is incomprehensible. This will absolutely be resolved favorably to Mr. Green.”

On April 21, Milton police responded to a home in the town north of Atlanta after a 911 report described “a possible domestic disturbance,” police said in a statement. A neighbor had heard yelling and screaming, and saw a woman crying, officers wrote in their initial report.

Officers determined that the call was related to a previously unreported burglary and the discharge of a firearm at the location, police said. They later obtained arrest warrants for Green, who lived there.

The charges include aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit a felony, criminal damage to property and pointing or aiming a gun at someone, Fulton County Jail records show. He's also accused of tampering with evidence — a felony — and obstruction of law officers.

An initial police report obtained by the AP describes what officers found at the home when they arrived April 21. A gold Mercedes SUV had multiple bullet holes in it, and a black Rolls-Royce vehicle had a single bullet hole, the report said.

“In the basement, we found a large safe that had been dragged across the floor, opened, and emptied,” an officer wrote.

Green's girlfriend told officers that she had returned home and found that the house appeared to have been burglarized. In the back of the home near the swimming pool, officers found a broken window and a hammer in a bush next to it. A black Glock handgun was also found at the scene, officers wrote.

The initial report does not list any suspects who might have broken in, emptied the safe or shot the vehicles, nor does it accuse Green of committing any crimes.

Green was released on bond shortly after turning himself in on the same day, Tuesday, authorities said.

The 26-year-old Florida rapper is celebrated for his soul-trap sound, a unique melding of R&B and rap that has earned him 11 singles certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. Four of his six albums hit No. 1 on Billboard’s top R&B/hip-hop albums chart, including his most recent, 2024’s “Last Lap.”

This year, he contributed the sing-song title track rap "Sinners" to Ryan Coogler's record-breaking, critically acclaimed blockbuster of the same name.

Green grew up in St. Petersburg, Florida, where he has had at least one past scrape with the law before a domestic battery charge was dismissed in 2022.

An ex-girlfriend had accused Green of entering her home in the Orlando area and choking her while their two children were in another room, according to an arrest warrant. The two had dated for about four years, and the girlfriend told investigators that Green accused her of seeing other men while they were broken up.

Prosecutors later told court officials that the case was not suitable for prosecution.

—-

Associated Press Writer Maria Sherman in New York and Kate Brumback in Atlanta contributed.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.