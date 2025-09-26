Nexstar and Sinclair bring Jimmy Kimmel's show back to local TV stations

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Nexstar Media Group joined Sinclair Broadcast Group in bringing Jimmy Kimmel's late-night talk show back to its local TV stations on Friday night, ending a dayslong TV blackout for dozens of cities across the U.S.

The companies suspended the program on Sept. 17 over remarks the comedian made in the wake of conservative activist Charlie Kirk's killing. Disney-owned ABC suspended Kimmel the same day, following threats of potential repercussions from the Trump-appointed head of the Federal Communications Commission.

The move Thursday means “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” will return to local TV on Nexstar’s 28 ABC affiliates, from Topeka, Kansas, to New Orleans, along with Sinclair's 38 local markets, from Seattle to Washington D.C.

Kimmel's suspension lasted less than a week, while the affiliate blackout stood for just over a week.

When the boycott began, Sinclair, which is known for its conservative political content, called on Kimmel to apologize to Kirk's family. Taking it a step further, the company asked him to "make a meaningful personal donation" to Turning Point USA, the nonprofit that Kirk founded.

On the day Kirk was killed, Kimmel shared a message of support for Kirk’s family and other victims of gun violence on social media, which he reiterated during his Tuesday return to ABC. He had also called the conservative activist’s assassination a “senseless murder” prior to being taken off air.

Kimmel's original comments didn't otherwise focus on Kirk. He instead lambasted President Donald Trump and his administration's response to the killing. On his first show back Tuesday, the comedian did not apologize, but did say "it was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man" and acknowledged that to some, his comments "felt either ill-timed or unclear or maybe both."

He also used a blend of humor and pointed messages to emphasize the importance of free speech.

Maryland-based Sinclair and Texas-based Nexstar continued to preempt the show for three days even after ABC and Disney returned it to national airwaves.

New episodes of the show air Monday through Thursday. Friday night’s rerun will be of Tuesday’s show — so viewers of Sinclair stations can see Kimmel's emotional return to the air. Viewers will have to wait until Monday to get the host's take on the latest moves.

In its statement Friday, Sinclair pointed to its "responsibility as local broadcasters to provide programming that serves the interests of our communities, while also honoring our obligations to air national network programming.”

The company added that it had received "thoughtful feedback from viewers, advertisers and community leaders," and noticed "troubling acts of violence," referencing the shooting into the lobby of a Sacramento station.

Sinclair said its proposals to Disney to strengthen accountability, feedback and dialogue and appoint an ombudsman had not yet been adopted.

In a similar statement Friday, Nexstar said it appreciated Disney's approach to its concerns and that it “remains committed to protecting the First Amendment” while airing content that is “in the best interest of the communities we serve.”

Both companies said their decisions were not affected by influence from government or anyone else.

Disney representatives declined comment.

As a result of Sinclair and Nexstar's boycott, viewers in cities representing roughly a quarter of ABC's local TV affiliates had been left without the late-night program on local TV. The blackouts escalated nationwide uproar around First Amendment protections — particularly as the Trump administration and other conservatives police speech after Kirk's killing. They also cast a spotlight on political influence in the media landscape, with critics lambasting companies that they accuse of censoring content.

Ahead of his suspension, Kimmel took aim at the president and his “MAGA gang” of supporters for their response to Kirk's killing, which Kimmel said included “finger-pointing” and attempts to characterize the alleged shooter as “anything other than one of them.”

These remarks angered many supporters of Kirk — as well as FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, who accused Kimmel of appearing to “directly mislead the American public” with his remarks about the man accused of the killing. Ahead of Kimmel’s suspension, Carr warned that Disney and ABC’s local affiliates could face repercussions if the comedian was not punished.

He later applauded Sinclair and Nexstar, for their decisions to preempt the show.

Sinclair Vice Chairman Jason Smith on the day the blackout began called Kimmel's comments "inappropriate and deeply insensitive" and said that ABC's suspension wasn't enough. Smith added that Sinclair appreciated Carr's comments — and called for "immediate regulatory action."

While local TV affiliates broadcast their own programming, such as local news, they also contract with larger national broadcasters — and pay them to air their national content, splitting advertising revenue and fees from cable companies.

Matthew Dolgin, senior equity analyst at research firm Morningstar, said he wasn’t surprised by Kimmel's return to the local stations.

“The relationship with Disney is far too important for these firms to risk,” Dolgin said. And setting aside legal rights from either side, he added, "Disney would’ve been free to take its affiliate agreements elsewhere in 2026 if these relationships were too difficult. That scenario would be devastating to Nexstar and Sinclair.”

Grantham-Philips reported from New York.

