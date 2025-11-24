‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve' co-hosts are Chance the Rapper, Rob Gronkowski, Julianne Hough and Rita Ora

NEW YORK — Ryan Seacrest will have some starry help ushering in 2026 on "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" — Chance the Rapper, Rob Gronkowski, Julianne Hough and Rita Ora have all signed up.

ABC said Monday that Seacrest and Ora will anchor the celebrations from New York City at Times Square, Chance the Rapper will do the same from his native Chicago, while former NFL star Gronkowski and Hough will beam from Las Vegas. Details for a Puerto Rico celebration will be revealed soon.

Seacrest inherited ABC’s “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” from Dick Clark and has been involved with the show since 2006.

“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026” airs Dec. 31 live on ABC beginning at 8 p.m. EST, and the next day on Hulu.

More performers will be announced later.

