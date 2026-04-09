Megan Moroney, Miranda Lambert and Ella Langley lead 2026 ACM Awards nominations dominated by women

NEW YORK — Megan Moroney leads the 2026 Academy of Country Music Awards with nine nominations.

That includes a first-time nomination for the top prize of the night, entertainer of the year, as well as director and artist-songwriter of the year. She's also received her third consecutive nominations for female artist and visual media of the year.

Women appear to dominate the nods: Moroney is followed by Miranda Lambert, the most-decorated artist in ACM Awards history, with eight, as well as Ella Langley and Lainey Wilson with seven.

Then it is Chris Stapleton with six, Zach Top with five and Cody Johnson with four.

The nominations for the 61st annual ACM Awards were announced Thursday. The awards ceremony will take place May 17 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, leaving the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, just north of Dallas, after three consecutive years.

Performers will include Lambert, Wilson, Johnson, Kacey Musgraves, Little Big Town, Riley Green and more.

In addition to Moroney, those competing for entertainer of the year will be Wilson, Johnson, Stapleton, Luke Combs, Jelly Roll and Morgan Wallen.

In 2025, Wilson took home the top prize — for a second year in a row.

In the album of the year category, Wallen's "I'm the Problem" faces off against Top's "Ain't In It For My Health," Riley Green's "Don't Mind If I Do," Parker McCollum's "Parker McCollum" and first-time nominee Carter Faith's "Cherry Valley."

Other first-time nominees include 49 Winchester, Avery Anna, Mackenzie Carpenter, Hudson Westbrook, Stephen Wilson Jr. and more.

And in the single of the year category, Lambert and Stapleton's "A Song to Sing" will go head-to-head with Moroney's "Am I Okay?," Langley's "Choosin' Texas," Top's "I Never Lie" and Wilson's "Somewhere Over Laredo."

The 2026 ACM Awards will stream on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch as well as the Amazon Music app on May 17 at 8 p.m. EDT.

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