Mark Hamill, LeVar Burton and more mourn James Earl Jones

Famous fans and collaborators are paying tribute to James Earl Jones, the award-winning actor and commanding voice of Darth Vader, who died Monday at 93.

“One of the world’s finest actors whose contributions to ‘Star Wars’ were immeasurable. He’ll be greatly missed.” — actor Mark Hamill, who played Vader's son Luke Skywalker in the “Star Wars” movies, in a statement to The Associated Press.

"James Earl Jones… there will never be another of his particular combination of graces." — actor LeVar Burton, on X.

"Thank you dear James Earl Jones for everything. A master of our craft. We stand on your shoulders. Rest now. You gave us your best." — actor Colman Domingo, on X.

"We are deeply saddened to hear of James's passing. He was the voice of CNN and our brand for many decades, uniquely conveying through speech instant authority, grace, and decorum. That remarkable voice is just one of many things the world will miss about James. Our thoughts are with his family." — CNN, on X.

"RIP James Earl Jones, the legendary actor who memorably appeared in the iconic baseball movies 'Field of Dreams' and 'The Sandlot.' Jones gave a moving recitation of our National Anthem at the 1993 MLB All-Star Game in Baltimore." — Major League Baseball, on X.

