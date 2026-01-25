A man is under arrested for assaulting U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost at the Sundance Film Festival

PARK CITY, Utah — A man was arrested Friday night at a party during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, for allegedly assaulting a Florida congressman.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost wrote on X Saturday that he was punched in the face by a man who told Frost that President Donald Trump was going to deport him. The altercation occurred at a private party hosted by talent agency CAA at the High West Distillery, a popular venue for festival-adjacent events.

“He was heard screaming racist remarks as he drunkenly ran off,” Frost wrote. “The individual was arrested and I am okay.”

Frost, the first Gen Z member of Congress, thanked the venue security and the Park City Police Department for their help.

A Park City Police Department spokesperson identified the man arrested to local affiliate KUTV as Christian Young, who reportedly crashed the party and was not on the list. KUTV also reported that Young was arrested for aggravated burglary, assaulting an elected official and assault.

The Sundance Film Festival representatives released a statement saying that they “strongly condemn” the assault, noting that while it occurred at a non-affiliated event that the behavior is “against our values of upholding a welcoming and inspiring environment for all our attendees.”

“The safety and security of our festival attendees is always our chief concern, and our thoughts are with Congressman Frost and his continued well-being,” the statement read. “We encourage anyone with additional information on this matter to contact the Park City Police Department.”

Axios reported that County Judge Richard Mrazik ordered Young to be held without bail.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries wrote on X that he was horrified by the attack and that "the perpetrator must be aggressively prosecuted."

“Hate and political violence has no place in our country,” Jeffries continued.

Messages seeking comment were left for representatives for the Park City Police Department and CAA.

