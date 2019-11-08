Listen: John Legend, Kelly Clarkson's version of 'Baby It's Cold Outside' drops

The remake of the Christmas song "Baby It's Cold Outside" has dropped, and now fans can hear the new, post #MeToo lyrics for themselves.
John Legend posted the song to Twitter to allow fans to hear the new track co-written by Natasha Rothwell and sung by Legend and Kelly Clarkson.
NEW VERSION of #BabyItsColdOutside! A welcome update or "PC Culture run amok & destroying everything great in the history of music?" (🙄). You decide. Check out my new track w/ @kellyclarkson! Updated lyrics co-written w/ @natasharothwell. Listen here: https://t.co/XZWqbFlZYP pic.twitter.com/FJZKYpJAHH— John Legend (@johnlegend) November 8, 2019
It is available on music streaming services, along with YouTube.
But not everyone is happy with the new tone of the song.
Deana Martin, daughter of Dean Maritn, said the song is "absurd," Canada's Global News reported.
Some radio stations said last year that "Baby It's Cold Outside" was no longer part of their playlists due to the lyrics of the original song, which include the woman singer asking, "What's in this drink?"
The song will be included on Legend's new album called A Legendary Christmas Deluxe, USA Today and Vanity Fair reported.
