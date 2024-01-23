Lily Gladstone, Christopher Nolan, Colman Domingo and many more react to their Oscar nominations

"It's all so long overdue. It's a real moment of restoration, placing indigenous talent in these roles, spotlighting their humanity, their their characters, just the way that all of the sisters exist on screen, I think is shattering a lot of stereotypes people have about Indigenous women." — Lily Gladstone, the first Native American nominated for best actress, for "Killers of the Flower Moon." In an interview with The Associated Press from the Oklahoma Osage reservation where the events of the film took place.

"I grew up loving Hollywood movies and believing studio filmmaking can take on anything. Seeing audiences respond to that this summer was incredibly thrilling and getting this kind of recognition from the academy, I don't know what to say, really. It certainly confirms our faith in what studio filmmaking can be." — Christopher Nolan, nominated for best director, best picture and best adapted screenplay for "Oppenheimer," in an AP interview.

"I think my dog got scared a little bit because I was screaming in the apartment." — Sandra Hüller, nominated for best actress for "Anatomy of a Fall," in an AP interview.

"The idea of getting this nomination is seismic, it's truly seismic. It's not only for me, it's for Maya Rustin, it's for people who look like me, being an openly gay man as well as being also part Afro-Latino. I'm representing so many groups and people that are just so happy for me that I exist in this space." — Colman Domingo, nominated for best actor for "Rustin," in an AP interview.

"It gives me a sense of peace. In a funny way I go, 'Wow I guess I've done some good stuff. I guess I did the right thing with my life.' You know, I'm almost 57 and I have been doing it a long time, and this makes me feel like, OK, I've done OK, and maybe I'll keep working!" — Paul Giamatti, nominated for best actor for "The Holdovers," in an AP interview.

"There's so many moments where you want to give up and you just gotta keep pushing. And I kept pushing MY way. ... I did it with grace and patience and hunger, without quitting from all of the 'no's that I received in this industry." — Danielle Brooks, a first-time nominee for best supporting actress for "The Color Purple," in an AP interview.

“I feel like Charlie Bucket and Willy Wonka just got the golden ticket. It’s just the coolest thing. It’s the coolest thing ever. Mostly because it’s such a personal story.” — David Hemingson, nominated for best original screenplay for his first feature script, “The Holdovers,” in an AP interview.

"There's an organ thing and a muscle thing. I feel like the muscle thing in my face, I've just been smiling all morning, and I feel like that's something really I can feel. And then the organ of my heart has just grown, for all the support and the love for the movie." — Peter Sohn, director of "Elemental," nominated for best animated feature, in an AP interview.

"Now the number of Oscars I've been nominated for has caught up to my emotional age," Diane Warren, 67, nominated for her 15th Oscar for best original song for "The Fire Inside" from "Flamin' Hot." In an AP interview.

"I have just now stopped weeping uncontrollably. I never, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever in my wildest dreams, thought this would happen to me." — Laura Karpman, a first-time nominee at age 64 for writing the "American Fiction" score. From an AP interview.

"I only wish that Robbie Robertson had lived to see his work recognized — our many years of friendship and Robbie's growing consciousness of his own Native heritage played a crucial role in my desire to get this film on screen." — from a statement from best director and best picture nominee Martin Scorsese, 81, on Robbie Robertson, the Band guitarist who got a posthumous nomination for the original score for "Killers of the Flower Moon."

“Waking up to all of these nominations for Christopher Nolan and his many talented collaborators is an absolute delight. It’s been the honor of a lifetime to be part of the cinematic masterpiece that is ‘Oppenheimer." — Robert Downey Jr., nominated for best supporting actor, in an email to AP.

"I am forever thankful for the opportunity to play Bella and see the world through her eyes. She has shown me that life is so much more than just sugar and violence." — Emma Stone, nominated for best actress and producer for "Poor Things," in a statement.

"I'm thrilled and over the moon with excitement to be nominated for an Academy Award alongside my partner in the film, 'Nyad,' Jodie Foster. Onward!!!!" — Annette Bening, nominated for best actress in "Nyad," in a statement.

