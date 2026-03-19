Kevin Spacey settles out of court with 3 men over alleged sexual assaults

LONDON — Three men who alleged that actor Kevin Spacey sexually assaulted them have settled their civil claims before going to trial at the High Court in London, courts document show.

The three men alleged that the Academy Award-winning star abused them at times between 2000 and 2013. Spacey has denied the allegations.

Civil trials were due to start later this year, but case judge Christina Lambert last week ordered the proceedings paused, saying the parties had “agreed to the terms of the settlement.”

“By consent, it is ordered that all further proceedings against the defendant in these actions be stayed upon the terms set out in this order and in the confidential schedule,” the judge said.

The terms were not disclosed and the judge did not make any order about costs.

The order, dated March 13, was made public on Wednesday.

Spacey, now 66, was tried in London in 2023 on nine alleged sex offenses against four men, and acquitted on all counts.

Two of the civil claimants, whose identities are protected by legal orders, gave evidence during Spacey's criminal trial.

Spacey’s representatives have been approached for comment.

One of the most celebrated actors of his generation until his career was derailed by sex abuse allegations, Spacey starred in films including “Glengarry Glen Ross” and “LA Confidential” and the TV political thriller “House of Cards.” He won a best supporting actor Academy Award for the 1995 film “The Usual Suspects” and a lead actor Oscar for the 1999 movie “American Beauty.”

Spacey was artistic director of London’s Old Vic Theatre from 2004 to 2015.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.