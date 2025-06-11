John Cusack, Ronnie Wood, Nancy Sinatra and more react to the death of Brian Wilson

Notable reaction to the death of the Beach Boys' Brian Wilson at age 82.

___

"Brian Wilson was my friend and my brother in songwriting. We shared a similar sensibility, as evidenced by his 4 over 5 chord under 'Aaaah!' in 'Good Vibrations' and mine under 'I'm Into Something Good.' We once discussed who used it first, and in the end we decided it didn't matter. The world will miss Brian, but we are so lucky to have his music." — Carole King on Facebook.

___

"The maestro has passed — the man was a open heart with two legs — with an ear that heard the angels. Quite literally. Love and Mercy for you and yours tonight. RIP Brian." — John Cusack, who played Wilson in the 2014 biopic "Love & Mercy," on X.

___

"Rest in Peace!" — Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards on Instagram.

___

"Oh no Brian Wilson and Sly Stone in one week - my world is in mourning. so sad." — Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood on X.

___

"Anyone with a musical bone in their body must be grateful for Brian Wilson's genius magical touch !! And greatly saddened of this major worldly loss!! My thoughts go out to his family and friends." — Fleetwood Mac drummer Mick Fleetwood on X.

___

"Anyone who really knows me knows how heart broken I am about Brian Wilson passing. Not many people influenced me as much as he did. I feel very lucky that I was able to meet him and spend some time with him. He was always very kind and generous. He was our American Mozart. A one of a kind genius from another world." — Sean Ono Lennon on X.

___

"SO very sad to hear that our dear friend, inspiration and mentor for decades has passed away. Rest In Peace BRIAN WILSON...with love, Dewey & Gerry" — Dewey Bunnell and Gerry Beckley, the only remaining founding members of the band America on Instagram.

___

"His cherished music will live forever as he travels through the Universe and beyond. God bless you, sweet Brian. One of the biggest thrills of my life was singing "California Girls" with Brian." — Nancy Sinatra on Instagram.

___

"To me, Brian Wilson was not merely about surf music, rather a true musical genius toiling away at melding POP into startling sophistication. He will he be missed mightily. xx jc" — John Cale, Velvet Underground musician and producer, on X.

___

"Brian Wilson was a musical and spiritual giant. His melodies shaped generations, & his soul resonated in every note. I was fortunate to know him; we all were blessed by his genius. Rest peacefully, Brian." — Micky Dolenz of The Monkees on X.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.