Jennifer Hudson, Kylie Minogue and Billy Porter to perform at Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade

NEW YORK — (AP) — The giant balloons may be flying at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, but the stars will be on street. Organizers revealed Thursday that actor-singer Jennifer Hudson, dance music icon Kylie Minogue and Broadway and "Pose" star Billy Porter will all perform, an upping of the star wattage over previous years.

The trio will be in front of Macy’s iconic Herald Square flagship store, while also added to the parade are “Wicked” star Cynthia Erivo and Cole Escola, the star and writer of “Oh, Mary!,” the unconventional smash that’s become the toast of Broadway.

They will join a massive group of already-announced parade stars — including reality TV's Ariana Madix, Broadway belter Idina Menzel, hip-hop's T-Pain, members of the WNBA champions New York Liberty and country duo Dan + Shay.

Music performers scheduled to perform include The War and Treaty, Lea Salonga, Kylie Cantrall, The Temptations, Chlöe, Charli D'Amelio, Jimmy Fallon & The Roots, Coco Jones, Walker Hayes, Rachel Platten, Bishop Briggs, Joey McIntyre, Natti Natasha and ballet dancers Tiler Peck and Roman Mejia.

The holiday tradition will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 28 in all time zones and will be kicked off by actor Alison Brie, the "Glow" star currently starring in Peacock's "Apples Never Fall."

This year’s parade will feature 17 giant character balloons, 22 floats, 15 novelty and heritage inflatables, 11 marching bands, 700 clowns and 10 performance groups.

The parade airs on NBC and streams on Peacock. Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker from "Today" will host and a Spanish language simulcast on Telemundo will be hosted by Carlos Adyan and Andrea Meza.

Broadway also will be represented by performances from "Death Becomes Her," "Hell's Kitchen" and "The Outsiders," as well as the iconic Radio City Rockettes and "Riverdance" dancers.

The Macy's parade has been a traditional holiday season kickoff and spectators line-up a half-dozen deep along the route to cheer the floats, entertainers and marching bands. Last year, Cher was the headliner.

