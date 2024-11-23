Jason Kelce's wife announces she is pregnant with the couple's fourth child

Former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce's wife announced Friday that she's pregnant with the couple's fourth child.

Kylie Kelce posted a photo on Instagram of the couple’s three young daughters reacting to the news. The oldest daughter, Wyatt, appears to be cupping her head in shock. The middle daughter, Elliotte, is smiling. The youngest, Bennett, is in tears. All three girls are wearing pink sweaters embroidered with “Big Sister.”

A caption attached to the photo reads: “I feel like we captured a very accurate representation of how each of the girls feel about getting another sister. At least Ellie, mom and dad are on the same page!”

The couple's agent, Emily Ries, confirmed the pregnancy on Saturday.

Jason Kelce played 13 years with the Eagles before retiring this past March. He was named to the Pro Bowl seven times during his career. He appeared with the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs and his brother, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The Chiefs ultimately defeated the Eagles 38-35.

Travis Kelce is dating pop superstar Taylor Swift.

Kylie Kelce's post had garnered more than a million likes as of Saturday morning.

