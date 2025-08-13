How to watch Taylor Swift's first appearance on the Kelces' 'New Heights' podcast

NEW YORK — (AP) — Taylor Swift's latest era is almost upon us. The superstar isn't just releasing new music — she's appearing Wednesday on "New Heights" for the first time.

Part of the rollout for Tuesday's announcement of "The Life of a Showgirl" involved the popular, typically football-focused podcast hosted by Travis Kelce — Swift's boyfriend and Kansas City Chiefs tight end — and his brother, Jason Kelce, the former Philadelphia Eagles center.

The show teased “a special episode with a VERY special guest” on social media Monday, sharing an orange background and a mysterious silhouette that many believed to be Swift. It turned out to be true, the show's social media accounts confirmed later, at the same time Swift announced her 12th studio album.

Here's everything you need to know about Swift's episode.

How to watch — or listen to — Taylor Swift on the ‘New Heights’ podcast

Swift’s episode of the “New Heights” podcast will premiere at 7 p.m. Eastern. It will be available to stream in full on YouTube.

Fans who would prefer to listen to the show, instead, can do so via most podcast-streaming platforms: Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Audible, Spotify and Wondery, which produces the show, among them.

Episodes can run up to two hours. It is unclear how long Swift's episode will be or how long she will be present.

What we know about Taylor Swift's episode

Not a whole lot.

After the initial tease, the podcast shared a short video clip to its social media platforms early Tuesday. In it, Swift told the Kelce brothers she wanted to show them something, revealing a mint-green briefcase that featured her initials in orange. Jason Kelce asked what's in it, prompting her to pull out a vinyl record with a blurred cover.

“This is my brand new album, ‘The Life of a Showgirl,’” she shared.

Soon afterward, the “New Heights” podcast shared another clip featuring Swift to tease Wednesday's episode. In it, Swift complimented the color of Travis Kelce's sweatshirt, who responded, “It's the color of your eyes, sweetie. It's why we match so well.”

Swift retorted, “We're about to do a (expletive) podcast.”

