Here are 10 TV shows from 2025 to catch up on before it's 2026

If you'd rather stay in than brave the elements or deal with holiday crowds, it's a great time to catch up on the year's standout television shows. A number of titles got people watching and also talking.

In no particular order, here are 10 shows that broke out in 2025.

“Dept. Q”

When it comes to his TV credits, Matthew Goode has a history of being a "late add" to TV shows. He swept in to be Mary's love interest on "Downton Abbey" after the death of Cousin Matthew. He joined Season 2 of "The Crown" as Margaret's husband Antony Armstrong-Jones, known as Earl Snowdon. Goode was also added to "The Good Wife" during Josh Charles' shocking final episode in the show's fifth season. In "Dept. Q," Goode leads as a curmudgeonly detective who assembles a team of misfits to solve cold cases. The show is based on a Danish book series and was renewed for a second season. (Available on Netflix)

“Paradise”

Sterling K. Brown stars in this drama as a U.S. Secret Service agent who arrives to work one day and finds the president is dead. It gets crazier from there. The show is part sci-fi, part drama, and definitely a mystery. It's been renewed for a second season with Shailene Woodley added to the cast so now is a good time to catch up. (Available on Hulu)

“Love Island USA”

Because each season has a new cast, we'll count the seventh season of "Love Island USA" as a new show. Chatter about this one dominated social media and watercooler chatter this summer as it aired five nights a week. The gist: cameras follow a group of single people sequestered at a Fiji villa as they couple up. New connections are consistently in jeopardy as contestants get sent home — by the cast or the viewers who can vote — and new people called bombshells arrive like fresh bait. About halfway through, the men and women are separated for a week of episodes and introduced to a whole new cast. (Available on Peacock)

“The Pitt”

Noah Wyle revived his leading man status this year by once again portraying a doctor. This time, he's not an intern but leads a Pittsburgh trauma center emergency room. "The Pitt" won a number of Primetime Emmy Awards this year, including best drama series and an acting and producing win for Wyle. Watch before Season 2 premieres in early January. (Available on HBO Max)

“The Studio”

Seth Rogen plays Matt Remick, the newly elevated head of a Hollywood studio. Some critics say the show is too inside baseball about showbiz but if you liked cringey comedies like "Curb Your Enthusiasm," "Episodes" or "The Comeback," this one is for you. It also has a great supporting cast including Catherine O'Hara, Ike Barinholtz, Kathryn Hahn and AP Breakthough Entertainer Chase Sui Wonders. It also has real Hollywood players like Ron Howard, Martin Scorsese, and Olivia Wilde playing heightened versions of themselves. Rogen won Emmys for acting, directing, producing and writing on the series. A second season is in the works. (Available on Apple TV)

“Adolescence”

A teenage boy accused of murder is a disturbing premise, but watching this limited series is like watching great theater or even live music. Why? Each of the four episodes was filmed in a single continuous shot after extensive rehearsals. The show also introduced us to another AP Breakthrough Entertainer, Owen Cooper, who had never had a professional acting job before. Cooper, Stephen Graham and Erin Doherty all won Emmys for their performances. (Available on Netflix)

“The Beast in Me”

Two of today's best TV actors, Claire Danes and Matthew Rhys, grace the screen together in "The Beast in Me." Danes is a Pulitzer Prize-winning author and Rhys plays a real estate developer suspected in the disappearance of his first wife. Danes' character has a severe case of writer's block as she's working on her second book, so she pivots to writing a biography of Rhys' character. (Available on Netflix)

“St. Denis Medical”

OK, this one debuted in November 2024, but it was so close to the end of the year that let's just agree to say it was new in 2025. NBC loves a workplace mockumentary series and this one has Wendi McLendon-Covey, Allison Tolman and David Alan Grier as employees at an Oregon hospital. Comedies don't get much time to hit their stride anymore, and this one deserved its renewal. (Available on Peacock)

“The Paper”

"The Paper" had a tough go as the official spinoff to "The Office." It had its own niche — a mockumentary about the staff of a small, struggling newspaper in Toledo, Ohio, but the ghosts of Dunder Mifflin were hard to ignore. Many viewers went in looking for a new Michael Scott or Dwight Schrute and were disappointed. "The Paper" may not have carbon copies of its predecessor's characters (although accountant Oscar Martinez returns), but it does have running jokes, quirky personalities and is worth a fair shake. If you recall, "The Office" wasn't a hit right away either. A second season is in the works. (Available on Peacock)

“Forever”

This contemporary spin on the controversial Judy Blume novel from 1975 follows a young couple in Los Angeles as they experience first love. Lead actors Lovie Simone and Michael Cooper Jr. both turned in strong performances, as did Karen Pittman. Like most young lovers, the couple's relationship has highs and lows. A second season is confirmed, so there's more story to tell. (Available on Netflix)

