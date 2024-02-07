Entertainment

Henry Timms quitting as Lincoln Center's president after 5 years

NEW YORK — (AP) — Henry Timms is quitting as president of Lincoln Center of the Performing Arts after five years.

The 47-year-old announced his resignation Wednesday as of the summer to become CEO of the advisory firm the Brunswick Group. He took over Lincoln Center in May 2019, becoming its sixth leader in 5½ years.

Under Timms, Lincoln Center and the New York Philharmonic completed a $550 million renovation of David Geffen Hall, which reopened in October 2022. The center de-emphasized classical music in the programming of the events it produced in favor of other genres.

