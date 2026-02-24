Ever Carradine, Martha Plimpton, Hilary Duff and more remember Robert Carradine

Castmates and family members are mourning Robert Carradine, part of a famous Hollywood family and star of "Revenge of the Nerds" and "Lizzie McGuire." Carradine died at 71.

Ever Carradine

“Growing up in the 70s and 80 with a single dad in Laurel Canyon is not exactly the recipe for a grounded childhood, but somehow mine was. Whenever anyone asks me how I turned out so normal, I always tell them it’s because of my dad. I knew my dad loved me, I knew it deep in my bones, and I always knew he had my back. .... My dad was a lover, not a fighter. He was all heart, and in a world so full of conflict and division, I think we can all take a page out of his book today, open our hearts and feel and share the love.” — the actor and daughter of Robert Carradine, on Instagram.

Martha Plimpton

“My Uncle Bobby was the best one of all 8 brothers; blood, adopted, and step. Out of all of them, he was the absolute best. He was the one who cuddled me when I came to visit my father in LA for the first time at 8 or 9 years old. He cuddled and kidded me for being the only Carradine from New York. ... Also, he was the best actor of the bunch. By a THOUSAND MILES. Don’t believe me? Just watch him. ... He had inherent KINDNESS in him. He was dear, and loving, and nonjudgmental. And he loved honestly. He made mistakes like anyone else, like any human. But he never lost his decency, or his heart. — the actor, Carradine's niece, on Instagram.

Hilary Duff

“This one hurts. It’s really hard to face this reality about an old friend. There was so much warmth in the McGuire family and I always felt so cared for by my on-screen parents. I’ll be forever grateful for that. I’m deeply sad to learn Bobby was suffering. My heart aches for him, his family, and everyone who loved him.” — the actor, Carradine's co-star in “Lizzie McGuire,” on Instagram.

Jake Thomas

“My heart hurts today. I was fortunate to know Bobby for most of my life. And he was one of the coolest guys you could ever meet. Funny, pragmatic, sometimes cranky, always a little eccentric. He was a talented actor, musician, and director. But more than anything, he was family. ... I looked up to him growing up. And later in life, I came to realize he thought I was pretty neat, too. So I guess I was doing something right in his eyes.” — the actor and “Lizzie McGuire” castmate, on Instagram.

Keith Carradine

“He was profoundly gifted, and we will miss him every day. We will take solace in how funny he could be, how wise and utterly accepting and tolerant he was. That’s who my baby brother was.” — the actor and brother of Robert Carradine, in a statement to Deadline.

