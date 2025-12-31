English actors Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton welcome their second child

NEW YORK — English actors Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton have welcomed their second child.

Hiddleston confirmed the news to GQ in a feature published Monday. He described birth as the “most beautiful, profound, earth-shattering, life-altering” experience. He did not share his child's birthday, but according to the feature, the interview took place in early December, and the birth was “just the other day.”

Hiddleston, 44, and Ashton, 41, first met while starring in a 2019 revival of the play "Betrayal." They confirmed their engagement in 2022 and welcomed their first child later that year.

"Becoming a father is the most important and meaningful thing that's ever happened to me, and the most important thing I will ever do," Hiddleston told The Associated Press earlier this year.

Both Hiddleston and Ashton were born in London. Hiddleston is best known for his portrayal of Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), beginning with the 2011 blockbuster "Thor" and continuing in the Disney+ series, "Loki."

Ashton is also a member of the MCU, having portrayed Dar-Benn in the 2023 film "The Marvels." She's also known for roles in "Fresh Meat," "Not Safe for Work," Netflix's "Velvet Buzzsaw" and other projects.

Representatives for Hiddleston and Ashton did not immediately reply to AP's request for comment.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.